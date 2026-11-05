Algerian ambassador voices solidarity with Ukraine, calls diplomacy key to lasting peace

Algeria expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people suffering from the war and supports efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter, Algerian Ambassador to Ukraine Ahmed Ouaiel said.

The diplomat made the statement at a reception held in Kyiv on November 3 to mark the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Algerian Revolution on November 1, 1954, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the diplomatic corps and civil society attended the event.

"At this solemn moment, I would like to express our full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have endured immense suffering and hardship in this war. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unspeakable human tragedy," the ambassador said.

He said Algeria's historical experience of a prolonged struggle for independence had shaped the country's fundamental foreign policy principles, including respect for sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, international law and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

"Today, as we mark this anniversary on Ukrainian soil, these values take on a particularly profound and poignant meaning. We know from our own history what the hardships of war, death and the suffering of families really mean," Ouaiel said.

The diplomat stressed that Algeria traditionally favors political and diplomatic mechanisms for resolving international conflicts.

"Our country remains convinced that a political and diplomatic solution based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law is the best path to a just and lasting peace. Even in the most difficult circumstances, diplomacy must always retain its place, and hope for peace must never fade," he said.

He also focused on the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Algeria, which have maintained diplomatic ties since 1992.

According to Ouaiel, economic and trade cooperation remains an important area of bilateral engagement.

The ambassador said that, according to the latest figures available to him, bilateral trade amounted to approximately $763 million, without specifying the reporting period. Algeria is a major market for Ukrainian agricultural products, particularly wheat, while Ukraine imports energy products and chemicals from Algeria.

"Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1992, our two countries have developed ties that deserve to be preserved and strengthened today for the mutual benefit of both friendly nations," the diplomat said.

He concluded by wishing peace to Ukraine and further strengthening of the friendship between the two peoples.

The Algerian Revolution began on November 1, 1954, marking the start of the national liberation struggle against French colonial rule. After nearly eight years of war, Algeria gained independence on July 5, 1962. The anniversary of the revolution's outbreak is one of the country's main national holidays.

The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria recognized Ukraine's independence on December 27, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established on August 20, 1992, through the signing of a bilateral protocol.

The Algerian Embassy in Kyiv opened in 1992. Algeria's first ambassador, Belramul Kamezerma, presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk on November 16, 1992. The Ukrainian Embassy in Algeria began operating in November 1999.

Algeria's economic importance to Ukraine is reflected in bilateral trade figures for the first half of 2026. According to a study by the Experts Club information and analysis center published on July 16, 2026, Algeria ranked fourth among Ukraine's largest trading partners by positive trade balance in goods.

Experts Club estimated Ukraine's trade surplus with Algeria at $309.2 million in January-June 2026. Ukrainian exports to Algeria amounted to approximately $388.6 million, while imports from Algeria totaled around $79.3 million.

Algeria was behind only Spain ($578.1 million), Egypt ($527.1 million) and Moldova ($467.2 million) in terms of Ukraine's trade surplus. According to Experts Club, Ukraine recorded a positive trade balance with only 13 of its 50 largest trading partners, highlighting the importance of the Algerian market for Ukrainian exporters amid the country's substantial overall trade deficit.

Algeria remains an important destination for Ukrainian agricultural exports to North Africa. Maintaining and expanding access to this market is significant for foreign currency earnings, diversifying Ukraine's export destinations and developing trade and economic ties with African countries.