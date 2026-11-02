Kyiv rejects accusations from Mali and Niger of interfering in internal affairs of Sahel states, remains open to honest and constructive dialogue – MFA

Ukraine firmly rejects the groundless accusations made by the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger regarding alleged support for illegal armed groups and interference in the internal affairs of Sahel states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

"The Ukrainian side has repeatedly refuted such accusations. They have been leveled periodically in previous years and are being circulated again recently, notably during the High-Level Segment of the UN General Assembly in September 2026. We caution against further disinformation campaigns on this subject and point out that, since these states severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, no credible evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims," ​​the comment reads.

The Ministry emphasized that Ukraine respects the sovereignty of the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, the right of their peoples to determine their own future, and the aspirations of these states to ensure the security of their citizens. The MFA stresses that these "principles are universal and indivisible," and they form the foundation of Ukraine’s position: "In resisting Russian aggression, our state is likewise defending its own right to independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

"It is noteworthy that the narratives used against Ukraine align with the core tenets of Russian propaganda. These claims are intended to undermine trust in our state and weaken its relations with African partners," the comment adds. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine consistently advocates for assessing regional security challenges based on facts rather than politically motivated accusations.

"At the same time, the international community must respond appropriately to reports regarding the activities of Russian military entities in the Sahel states, specifically concerning their role in destabilizing the region and potential human rights violations. Ukraine has no colonial past in Africa. It builds its relations with African states based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in internal affairs," the Ministry added.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasizes that as a founding member of the UN, Ukraine has supported the principles of self-determination for peoples and decolonization. For many years, Ukrainian military personnel have participated in UN peacekeeping operations in Africa, notably in Mali, contributing to international efforts to strengthen security on the continent.

The Ministry notes that Ukraine understands the desire of African states to strengthen their own sovereignty, choose their own partners, and defend their national interests.

"However, respect for sovereignty cannot be selective. The principles rightly invoked by African states must apply equally to all nations, in accordance with international law. One cannot simultaneously demand respect for the sovereignty of African states while denying Ukraine’s right to sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that Ukraine remains open to an honest and substantive dialogue with the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Niger, and other Sahel states. "We are prepared to discuss specific concerns based on facts, mutual respect, and international law. We are convinced that the long-term interests of African states and Ukraine lie in strengthening independence, security, and economic resilience. Ukraine advocates for an equal partnership and an international order in which state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for international law are shared principles rather than tools of political expediency," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

In late summer 2024, Mali and Niger decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine, following accusations that Kyiv had allegedly supported armed groups during clashes in the Sahel region—conflicts that also involved mercenaries from Russian entities.