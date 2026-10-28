Sybiha discusses stronger bilateral ties, parliamentary cooperation with Finnish parliament speaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha discussed with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho the strengthening of Ukrainian-Finnish ties, the expansion of parliamentary cooperation, and shared priorities.

"Excellent exchange with Speaker Jussi Halla-aho on strengthening Ukrainian-Finnish ties, expanding parliamentary cooperation, and advancing our shared priorities," Sybiha wrote on the X social network on Wednesday.

According to him, during the conversation, he informed the Speaker about the battlefield situation, Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and the civilian population, as well as Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic work aimed at bringing peace closer.

"Finland is a steadfast friend and trusted partner of Ukraine. The Finnish Parliament's strong solidarity with Ukraine matters a lot to us," the Minister emphasized.

Sybiha also noted that Ukraine and Finland share approaches to the challenges facing Northern European countries and Ukraine, and expressed gratitude to Finland for its unwavering support and assistance.