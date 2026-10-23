Austria to expel four Russian diplomats over espionage suspicions – media

Austria has decided to expel four Russian diplomats due to suspicions of espionage, reports Profil.

It is noted that Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger decided to take decisive action after internal services thoroughly vetted information regarding individuals included on a previously circulated secret list.

"In mid-August, the Ministry of Defense, led by the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), issued an email warning personnel of the Federal Armed Forces, as well as all militia members, about the risks of interacting with suspected Kremlin agents, and requested that any relevant information be reported. The circulated list contained 21 names, accompanied by photographs. This information originated from a data leak published by the Russian émigré media outlet Proekt. However, these individuals had already drawn the attention of Austrian authorities as suspects," the report states.

Following the investigations, Austria is expelling three individuals from the aforementioned list. A fourth diplomat, who is also required to leave the country, was accredited as a diplomat to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).