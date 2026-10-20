Seoul recalls part of diplomatic staff from Ukraine over DPRK POW dispute – media

South Korea has decided to recall a portion of its diplomatic personnel from Ukraine due to what Seoul evaluates as a lack of positive steps by Kyiv to resolve the dispute over the public disclosure of information regarding the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, as well as owing to air strike threats, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-sun stated at a regular briefing that the decision is linked to Ukraine not yet taking "positive steps" to resolve the diplomatic dispute that arose following Kyiv's unilateral disclosure of information regarding the transit of POWs to Seoul. In addition, persistent air strike threats complicate ensuring the security of diplomatic staff.

At the same time, South Korea will maintain necessary diplomatic contacts with Ukraine, led by a charge d'affaires ad interim. All consular staff will remain in the country to continue working to protect South Korean citizens, Park noted.

As reported, during a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had handed over two North Korean servicemen captured last year to South Korea.

Following this, the South Korean side declared that the transfer was intended to occur confidentially for the safety of the POWs and their families. According to Seoul, Ukraine agreed not to disclose information regarding the transfer.

Subsequently, Ukrainian media, citing a source in the Office of the President, reported that the Ukrainian side denies the existence of a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

The South Korean administration declared that such a denial "seriously undermines" mutual trust and damages friendly relations between the two nations.

According to Song, the Ukrainian government itself had insisted on confidentiality regarding the transfer, fearing domestic criticism over forfeiting the opportunity to swap North Korean POWs for captured Ukrainian service members. Seoul, according to him, agreed to confidentiality considering the safety of the POWs and their families, as well as diplomatic and security issues.

Later in early October, the government of South Korea announced its decision to recall its ambassador to Kyiv over disagreements concerning the situation with the DPRK prisoners. This was detailed in a statement by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy emphasized that despite South Korea's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to restoring a constructive dialogue—even if doing so requires time.