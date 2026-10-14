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Brazil has delivered a new consignment of medicines to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid programme

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Brazil has delivered a new consignment of medicines to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid programme

Brazil has delivered a new consignment of medicines to Ukraine as part of its international humanitarian aid programme, the Brazilian Embassy in Kyiv has announced.

The consignment was received in October by the Health Department of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration in Uzhhorod.

The medicines are intended for the treatment of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, and children and adolescents with juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The Brazilian Embassy noted that this new consignment continues bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and is aimed at supporting the Ukrainian healthcare system amid ongoing challenges.

“This new contribution reaffirms Brazil’s firm support for Ukraine and reflects the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, based on long-standing historical and cultural ties,” the embassy’s statement reads.

The Brazilian side also expressed its intention to continue developing bilateral cooperation and to provide assistance to Ukraine in the humanitarian sphere. This installment of medicines marks the latest delivery of Brazilian humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

 

#ukraine #medicines #humanitarian_aid #brazil #healthcare
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