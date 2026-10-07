Sybiha plans to attend EU FM’s meeting on Oct 12

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha plans to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 12.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, announced this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has been invited to participate in the European Union foreign ministers' meeting taking place in Luxembourg on Monday, October 12. At the moment, the minister plans to attend," the spokesperson said.

Tykhyi described the meeting as highly important in the context of steps toward Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Key topics the Ukrainian Foreign Minister plans to address include defense capabilities and the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense systems. Additionally, the minister will discuss tightening sanctions against the Russian Federation and the issue of frozen assets.

"Work is actively underway to finally reach the necessary decisions," the spokesperson added.