China ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine – ambassador

China is ready to remain a reliable partner of Ukraine and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Ma Shengkun said.

The ambassador said during a reception in Kyiv marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China that the Chinese and Ukrainian economies were highly complementary and that cooperation between the two countries therefore had broad prospects. He said China was ready to be a reliable partner for Ukraine and sought to continue expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries and jointly open up new prospects for the development of China-Ukraine relations.

The event was attended by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyinis, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, Ukrainian government and civil society organizations, the business community, and the Chinese community.

Shengkun said 2026 will mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership, and in 2027, the two countries will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to him, China has remained Ukraine's largest trading partner and one of the main sources of Ukrainian imports for many years.

The ambassador highlighted the development of bilateral trade in agricultural products. Specifically, in 2025, Ukraine and China signed protocols opening opportunities for the export of Ukrainian peas and wild-caught aquatic biological resources, and in 2026, they signed a protocol on the export of Ukrainian wheat flour to China.

Shengkun said this created a solid foundation for the further expansion of Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Speaking about the state of the Chinese economy, the diplomat reported that China's GDP in the first half of 2026 reached CNY 69.6 trillion, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year.

According to him, China intends to continue developing high-tech manufacturing, new energy, artificial intelligence, robotics, and innovative pharmaceuticals, while simultaneously opening its economy further to the outside world.

Shengkun also addressed Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine. He stated that China advocates for a political settlement and the continuation of diplomatic efforts.

The ambassador said China would continue to stand firmly on the side of peace and support all efforts aimed at promoting it. He added that China would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the earliest possible ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and, ultimately, the achievement of a peace agreement.

He said that nearly two years of work in Ukraine had convinced him that the Ukrainian economy has significant potential for further development and cooperation with China.

A significant portion of the ambassador's speech was devoted to the achievements of the PRC over the past 77 years. Shengkun said China has become the world's second-largest economy, the global leader in merchandise trade volume, and one of the main trading partners of more than 160 countries and regions.

The diplomat also stated Beijing's intention to continue international cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, which, he said, has been joined by more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, and the number of infrastructure and industrial projects currently underway has exceeded 4,000.

According to a study by the Experts Club think tank, China ranked first among Ukraine's largest trading partners in the first half of 2026. Trade between the countries totalled approximately $14.68 billion, including imports of Chinese goods to Ukraine of about $13.9 billion and Ukrainian exports to China of about $778 million. China accounted for about 21.9% of Ukraine's total trade with its 50 largest trading partners and 29.4% of imports from this group of countries. At the same time, Ukraine's trade deficit with China stood at approximately $13.12 billion. A study by Experts Club on Ukraine's largest trading partners in the first half of 2026.

According to data from the State Customs Service, this trend continued in January-August 2026: China remained the largest supplier of goods to Ukraine, with imports totalling over $19.6 billion.

The People's Republic of China recognized Ukraine's independence on December 27, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 4, 1992. The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv began operations in 1992. That same year, the Embassy of Ukraine in Beijing began operations. In 2011, Ukraine and China established a strategic partnership.