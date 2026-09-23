Indonesia ready to join Ukraine reconstruction, expand economic cooperation – ambassador

Indonesia is ready to expand practical cooperation with Ukraine, including in trade, investment, critical minerals, science and the country’s future reconstruction, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Ukraine Arif Muhammad Basalamah said.

“Indonesia is ready to consider practical areas of cooperation that can contribute to recovery and reconstruction, while opening new opportunities for our bilateral partnership,” he said at a diplomatic reception in Kyiv marking the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s independence.

The reception was held on September 22 with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, diplomatic corps, international organizations, business and the Indonesian community.

In his speech, the ambassador also welcomed Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Andriy Droniuk and head of the Ukraine-Indonesia parliamentary friendship group Artem Kunyaev.

Basalamah said that despite the war, political dialogue between the countries remains active and cooperation continues to expand.

At the same time, bilateral trade fell to $492.6 million in 2025 from a peak of $1.45 billion in 2021.

“We see opportunities to develop new areas of cooperation and more fully realize the potential of mutually beneficial economic partnership,” the ambassador stressed.

According to him, critical minerals and rare-earth elements could become one of the new areas, with the sides seeing opportunities for research, technological cooperation and future business projects.

The Indonesian side is also interested in more active interaction between businesses of the two countries in trade, investment and joint production.

The ambassador invited Ukrainian companies to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia 2026, which will be held on October 14-18 and is intended to provide a platform for establishing contacts with Indonesian exporters and potential investment partners.

Basalamah named tourism as another area for expanding contacts.

According to him, more than 18,000 Ukrainian citizens have already visited Indonesia in 2026.

“We hope that with improved connectivity and when circumstances allow, more Ukrainians will have the opportunity to discover Indonesia – its natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions,” the diplomat said.

The ambassador also noted increased educational and scientific contacts.

According to him, in 2026 alone, the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv facilitated the signing of four agreements between Ukrainian and Indonesian universities.

Ukrainian students can also study in Indonesia under the Darmasiswa and KNB Scholarship programs.

In addition, the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia and the National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine recently signed an agreement on cooperation in Antarctic and tropical research.

The document opens opportunities for joint research projects and scientific exchanges.

Speaking about the war, Basalamah said Indonesia continues to advocate the use of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace, as well as compliance with the principles of the UN Charter.

“Peace means that people can live in safety, rebuild their communities, provide education for their children and look to the future with hope,” he said.

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Indonesia were established on June 11, 1992, several months after Indonesia recognized Ukraine’s independence on December 28, 1991.

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kyiv began operating in January 1994.

Arif Muhammad Basalamah is currently Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Jakarta was opened in the second half of the 1990s, with the diplomatic mission officially opened on May 16, 1997.

The post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Indonesia is currently vacant.

Following the completion of Vasyl Hamianin’s mission, the Ukrainian Embassy in Jakarta is headed by Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine Yevheniia Shynkarenko.

As of September 2026, she continued to serve as head of Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in Indonesia.