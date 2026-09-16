Mexican ambassador sees potential for broader political, economic and scientific cooperation with Ukraine

Mexico and Ukraine have significant potential to further expand bilateral relations in the political, economic, scientific and academic spheres, Mexican Ambassador to Ukraine Audencio Contreras Gonzalez said.

“I am convinced that Mexico and Ukraine have great potential to further strengthen their bilateral relations. Our countries deserve a broader, deeper and more dynamic relationship, ranging from frank political dialogue based on mutual respect to mutually beneficial scientific, academic and economic cooperation,” the ambassador said at a diplomatic reception in Kyiv marking the 216th anniversary of the start of Mexico’s independence movement.

The event was attended by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, representatives of government institutions, the diplomatic corps, academic and business circles, civil society and the Mexican community.

Contreras Gonzalez said that celebrating Mexico’s national day in Ukraine carries special significance.

“We celebrate it alongside a people whom we sincerely admire and who, under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, deeply values its identity, its sovereignty and its right to determine its own future as an independent and peaceful nation, just as the Mexican people do,” the diplomat said.

He said Mexico’s foreign policy is based on constitutional principles of non-intervention, peaceful settlement of disputes and rejection of the use of force in international relations.

“These principles guide our clear position condemning the invasion of Ukraine, supporting international law and dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace,” the ambassador said.

He also stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy and closer contacts between the societies of the two countries despite the considerable geographical distance between them.

“The consolidation of bilateral relations begins with our societies getting to know each other better. Although geographically distant, they share common values and features and a centuries-old history of statehood,” Gonzalez said.

During the reception, guests were introduced to elements of Mexican culture and national traditions, including music, cuisine and the traditional decorative art of papel picado.

The ambassador expressed hope that a just and lasting peace would come to Ukraine as soon as possible and that Ukrainian-Mexican cooperation would continue to strengthen.

Mexico recognized Ukraine’s independence on December 25, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 14, 1992.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico City opened in January 1999. Mexico initially maintained diplomatic relations with Ukraine through its embassies in Russia and later in Poland; an honorary consulate began operating in Kyiv in 2000. Mexico’s resident embassy in Ukraine began work on May 1, 2005, and was officially inaugurated on June 20, 2005 during a state visit by Mexican President Vicente Fox.

Audencio Contreras Gonzalez heads the Embassy of Mexico in Ukraine and presented his credentials to the president of Ukraine on August 16, 2024.