Sybiha discusses Ukraine action plan, Russian accountability with Chair of Committee of Ministers of CoE

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco and Chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) Isabelle Berro-Amadeï in Kyiv, during which the parties paid special attention to Russia's accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and other violations of international law.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian foreign policy department on Tuesday, the parties share the understanding that the aggressor's accountability is a necessary component of a just and lasting peace.

At a press conference following the talks, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry drew special attention to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and neighboring settlements. "The Russian occupiers have actually blocked people without access to medicine, food, or the ability to leave. We insist on immediate access to them and humanitarian corridors. People must receive assistance and the opportunity to leave. This requires the attention and joint actions of the international community," Sybiha emphasized.

The heads of the departments discussed practical cooperation between Ukraine and the CoE, in particular the preparation of a new CoE Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030. The Minister noted the importance of this instrument for supporting European integration reforms, strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

Sybiha acknowledged the Principality's contribution to the activities of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) and its support for efforts to preserve Ukrainian cultural heritage, including museum exhibits.

The parties also focused on efforts to return Ukrainian children and protect their mental health.