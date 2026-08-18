Embassy of India in Kyiv marks country's 80th Independence Day

The Embassy of India in Ukraine has held a ceremony in Kyiv to mark India's 80th Independence Day. The celebration took place at India House, with representatives of the Indian community, Ukrainian government bodies, business, culture and civil society organizations in attendance.

At the ceremony, recently appointed Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Anjani Kumar raised the national flag and shared President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the occasion.

The event brought together members of the Indian community living in Ukraine, including students and entrepreneurs, representatives of Ukrainian authorities, politicians, Indologists, writers, dancers, representatives of cultural and religious organizations, and Ukrainian friends of India. The embassy described the guest list as a broad representation of people connected to Indian-Ukrainian cultural and civic ties.

Anjani Kumar was appointed India's new ambassador to Ukraine by a decision of India's Ministry of External Affairs on July 8, 2026. On August 10, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko received copies of his credentials.

In her address ahead of Independence Day, President Murmu stressed that India is moving toward becoming a developed country by the centenary of its independence, and that this development must create opportunities for all sections of society. She singled out the contributions of students, scientists, engineers, doctors, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and the Indian diaspora to the country's development.

"The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens can use opportunities to fulfill their aspirations," the Indian president said in her address to the nation.

Murmu also highlighted the role of Indians living abroad and of diplomatic staff in strengthening the country's international standing. Among the priorities for further development, she named digitalization, economic growth, expanding opportunities for women and youth, building modern infrastructure and preserving cultural heritage.

India won independence from Britain on August 15, 1947. As a result, in 2026 the country is marking its 80th Independence Day, even though 79 years have passed since independence was achieved: the 1947 celebration is counted as the first Independence Day. Indian authorities officially refer to this year's observance as the 80th Independence Day.

The holiday is one of India's major state occasions. The central ceremony traditionally takes place in Delhi, where the prime minister raises the national flag at the Red Fort and addresses the nation.

India was among the first countries to recognize Ukraine's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established on January 17, 1992.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv began operating in May 1992. Before that, India had a consulate general in Odesa, which had operated since 1962 and was closed in 1999.

Ukraine's embassy in New Delhi opened in February 1993, becoming one of independent Ukraine's first diplomatic missions in Asia. It continues to represent Ukrainian interests in India and to develop political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.