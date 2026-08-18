German environment minister arrives in Kyiv with delegation

A delegation from the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Protection, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety of Germany, led by Federal Minister Carsten Schneider, has arrived in Kyiv.

"In Kyiv – Federal Minister for the Environment Carsten Schneider with a delegation of GreenTech business seeking to work with partners," the Embassy of Germany in Ukrane reported on X.

It is noted that the minister’s itinerary also includes Chornobyl and the Carpathians.

"It is not about rebuilding yesterday. It is about rebuilding Ukraine for tomorrow," he stated upon arrival.