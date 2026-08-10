Newly appointed Indian Ambassador Kumar starts his diplomatic mission in Ukraine

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine Anjani Kumar.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the sides noted the importance of further developing bilateral cooperation and maintaining regular political dialogue at all levels.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the Ukrainian side’s expectations regarding a more active role for India in promoting the restoration of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and holding the aggressor state accountable for the crimes committed.

The sides discussed the agenda of upcoming high-level engagements, including in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Ukraine on August 23, 2024.

Particular attention was paid to the development of interparliamentary cooperation and further strengthening of engagement in the humanitarian sphere. The sides also discussed ways to intensify bilateral economic cooperation and restore positive momentum in contacts between representatives of the business communities of the two countries.

“Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue active engagement and promote the further development of Ukrainian-Indian relations in areas of mutual interest. Mischenko wished the Ambassador of the Republic of India success in his diplomatic mission in Ukraine and significant achievements for the benefit of both countries and their peoples,” the ministry added.