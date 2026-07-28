Foreign ministers of Israel, Ukraine discuss security challenges against backdrop of Iran issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa’ar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha discussed the security challenges facing both countries, in particular "due to the threat from Iran."

"I spoke today with my Ukrainian counterpart, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. We discussed the challenges facing our nations, including the threat posed by Iran," the Israeli Foreign Minister wrote on social network X on Tuesday.

He reported that he expressed "deep sorrow over the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian people in the war and wished a full recovery to all those injured and suffering."

Sa’ar also informed that he invited Sybiha to visit Israel in connection with the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

"Israel and Ukraine are friends, and I look forward to further deepening our cooperation, including through the establishment of new education centres in Ukrainian hospitals," Sa’ar stressed.

Threats from Iran to Ukraine are linked to the possibility of ballistic strikes, weapons supplies to Russia, and asymmetric cyberattacks. The escalation of tensions is related to strikes on vessels carrying military cargo in the Caspian Sea. Iran accused Ukraine of striking a commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and attempting to "expand the scope of the war." Iran’s Foreign Ministry promised to defend its ships from Ukrainian drones, stating that they "never interfered in the war between Russia and Ukraine." The agency stated that it appealed to the UN and the international community calling for a response. As Iranian state media reported, Ukraine’s diplomatic representative was summoned to the country’s foreign policy agency.