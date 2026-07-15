Ukraine and Uzbekistan hold business forum in Lviv

Ukrainian and Uzbek companies intend to expand cooperation in machine building, energy, IT, food industry, and textile industry. Prospects for implementing joint projects were discussed by participants of the Ukrainian-Uzbek business forum, which took place on July 13, 2026, in Lviv.

As the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Ukraine reported, the forum was opened by President of the CCI of Ukraine Hennadiy Chyzhykov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhobov. About 90 representatives of businesses, government agencies, industry associations, and chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries took part in the event.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Ukraine Alisher Kurmanov also participated in the forum. The involvement of the head of the Uzbek diplomatic mission highlighted the interstate level of the meeting and Tashkent's interest in developing direct contacts with Ukrainian business. Kurmanov has headed the embassy of Uzbekistan in Ukraine since 2020.

The forum participants were addressed by Head of the Economic Policy Department of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Khrystyna Kalish, Vice President of the Lviv CCI Nataliia Karpenchuk-Konopatska, Chairman of the Uzeltekhsanoat association Mirziyod Yunusov, Head of the Ukrainian part of the Ukrainian-Uzbek Business Council Oleh Revchuk, and Chairman of the Association of Exporters of Uzbekistan Erkindzhon Malikov.

According to Chyzhykov, the interest of Uzbek partners goes beyond traditional supplies of food and pharmaceutical products.

"We are ready to offer niches of high value-added—machine building, energy equipment, IT solutions for smart cities. This is the level of cooperation that corresponds to the ambitions of both our countries," the president of the CCI of Ukraine stated.

Participants identified the development of new logistics routes between Ukraine and Central Asia as one of the main directions for cooperation. The Ukrainian side views Uzbekistan as a regional transport and trade hub that can provide access to the markets of neighboring states.

The CCI of Ukraine proposed that Uzbek logistics operators and customs services work together on creating "green corridors." Such routes could accelerate the delivery of Ukrainian agricultural and food products to Uzbekistan, as well as the transportation of Uzbek textiles through Ukraine to European countries.

Forum participants conducted direct B2B negotiations. Among the promising areas of interaction identified were pharmaceuticals, production of machines and industrial equipment, energy, agricultural processing, food products, textiles, chemical products, and digital solutions for municipal services.

Industrial cooperation also holds additional potential. Ukrainian companies can supply Uzbekistan with energy and technological equipment, components, pharmaceutical products, and products of deep agricultural processing. Uzbek enterprises, in turn, are interested in expanding the supply of textiles, cotton raw materials, polymer materials, fertilizers, and other chemical products.

The legal basis for investment cooperation is provided by a bilateral agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments, signed in 1993. A preferential trade regime also operates between the countries, and imports of goods from Ukraine to Uzbekistan under existing free trade agreements are exempt from customs duties.

According to the CCI of Ukraine, in 2025, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Uzbekistan reached $315 million, an increase of 14% compared to 2024. Ukrainian exports amounted to $186.5 million. Based on these figures, imports of Uzbek products to Ukraine can be estimated at approximately $128.5 million, and the trade balance—positive for Ukraine—at approximately $58 million.

Thus, the latest full annual data indicate a trade turnover of about $315 million. This figure remains significantly below the potential capabilities of the two markets, however, the 14% growth indicates a gradual restoration of economic ties.

The basis of Ukrainian exports to Uzbekistan is formed by pharmaceutical products, machines and equipment, meat and meat products, confectionery, and other food products. Ukraine imports from Uzbekistan primarily textiles, cotton and textile raw materials, polymer materials, fertilizers, and chemical industry products.

In the medium term, the growth of trade turnover will depend on the cost and duration of delivery, the restoration of sustainable transport corridors, the availability of cargo insurance, and the ability of companies to organize regular supplies. Uzbekistan can become one of the main points of entry into Central Asian markets for Ukrainian producers, while Ukraine represents interest for Uzbek business as a possible route to the EU market.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine is a non-governmental self-governing organization representing the interests of Ukrainian business. The Chamber promotes exports, organizes business missions, and provides services for goods certification, confirmation of force majeure, international arbitration, and finding foreign partners.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan represents the interests of the republic's entrepreneurs and participates in developing exports, attracting investments, organizing business missions, and establishing contacts between Uzbek and foreign companies.

The Uzeltekhsanoat association unites enterprises of the textile and garment-knitwear industry of Uzbekistan. It participates in the modernization of enterprises, the development of deep cotton processing, and the promotion of finished textile products to foreign markets.

The Association of Exporters of Uzbekistan provides companies with support in entering foreign markets, finding buyers, and organizing export supplies.