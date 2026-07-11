The Argentine Embassy in Ukraine celebrates the 210th anniversary of the country’s independence in Kyiv

The Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Ukraine hosted a formal reception in Kyiv to mark the 210th anniversary of Argentina’s declaration of independence.

The event took place at the St. Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve and brought together representatives of the Ukrainian government, the diplomatic corps, the business community, religious organizations, and the Ukrainian-Argentine community.

Opening the reception, Argentine Ambassador to Ukraine Olena Leticia Mikusinski noted that Independence Day is not only a memorable historical date for the people of Argentina, but also a symbol of commitment to freedom, sovereignty, and the right of peoples to determine their own future. According to the diplomat, holding the celebrations at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv has special symbolic significance, as this landmark is the cradle of Ukrainian statehood and national identity. She emphasized that, despite differences in the historical paths of Argentina and Ukraine, both countries are united by a commitment to defend freedom, independence, and national sovereignty.

The ambassador highlighted that Argentina continues to support Ukraine on the international stage. In particular, the country participates in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, is a member of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and consistently supports most UN General Assembly resolutions concerning Russian aggression against Ukraine. According to her, this position reflects Argentina’s unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the achievement of a just and lasted peace.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of an award to the Argentine Ambassador to Ukraine, Olena Leticia Mikusinski. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve honored her with the title “First Ambassador of Lavra” in recognition of her contribution to the development of Ukrainian-Argentine relations, her support for Ukrainian cultural heritage, and her efforts to strengthen international cooperation.

In her speech, she focused on the historical ties between the two nations. The ambassador recalled Nobel laureate César Milstein, the son of Ukrainian emigrants who made an outstanding contribution to world science, as well as Spanish language teacher Olga Anechkina-Shafran, who was born in Argentina and worked for many years in Kryvyi Rih. According to the diplomat, it is precisely such people who have been strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries for decades.

The head of the diplomatic mission also noted that modern Argentina is reknowed not only for football, tango, and Malbec wine, but also for significant achievements in science and high technology. She reminded the audience that the country is among those that independently develop and operate satellites, as well as build research nuclear reactors and develop technologies for nuclear medicine.

As part of the gala evening, guests were treated to performances by Ukrainian composer and pianist Yevhen Khmara, opera singer and defender of Ukraine Yuriy Ivaskevych, and guitarist Oleksandr Alekseenko. Guests were also treated to Argentine wines and traditional dishes.

Argentina recognized Ukraine’s independence on January 5, 1992, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established the following day, on January 6, 1992. The Argentine Embassy in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Embassy in Buenos Aires both opened their doors in 1993.