Italy was, is and will remain alongside Ukraine – Italian ambassador

Italy was, is and will remain alongside Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and a European future, the Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine stated during a solemn reception on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Italian independence.

The event took place in Kyiv at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the diplomatic corps, the Italian community, business, and partners of the embassy.

At the beginning of his speech, the ambassador called on those present to observe a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in a war they did not choose.

The diplomat recalled that 80 years ago, Italians were emerging from fascism, war, and occupation, and had to answer a fundamental question – what kind of country they wanted to be after what they had experienced.

"They understood in the most concrete way what is lost when freedom is taken away. And it was from this understanding, and not from an abstract idea, that our Republic was born," the ambassador said.

He emphasized that the Constitution of Italy rejects war, and that in 1946, women participated in voting for the first time, not as a concession, but as a foundational act of creating a new state.

"Freedom for the Italians of 1946 was not a gift – it was an achievement won at the cost of sacrifices," the diplomat noted.

According to him, today's Ukraine reminds Italy of its own historical experience.

"Like our grandfathers and fathers, you are passing through a moment when freedom ceases to be just a word and turns into a choice. Daily, concrete, expensive. A choice that is confirmed again day after day, under bombs, with a sense of dignity that those who are not here find difficult even to imagine," the ambassador said.

He stressed that Ukraine is defending not only itself, but also principles that are important for the whole of Europe.

"Ukraine is defending not only itself, it is fighting for what concerns all of us: for the principle according to which brute force cannot be an argument. For the fact that sovereignty is not subject to discussion. For the fact that a people has the right to choose its own future," the diplomat declared.

The ambassador emphasized that these very principles lie at the foundation of the Italian Republic, which is why Italy has supported Ukraine since the first day of Russia's aggression.

"Italy has been by your side since the first day of Russia's aggression – not out of generosity, but because of consistency and a deep commitment to our values," he said.

The diplomat assured that Italy will continue to support Ukraine at the political, economic, military, and humanitarian levels, and will also make efforts to ensure that Ukraine rightfully takes its place in the European Union.

He thanked the Ukrainian partners for cooperation and friendship, the Italian community in Ukraine for worthily representing Italy, the employees of the Italian state in Ukraine for their work, and the sponsors who made the celebration possible.

The ambassador also noted that in the evening, the Independence Monument on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv is illuminated with the colors of the Italian tricolor.

"That column, which resembles the columns that the ancient Romans erected in memory of outstanding feats, is illuminated with our colors tonight. As a sign of great respect, but above all as recognition of the deep commonality of our values," he said.

The diplomat dedicated a separate part of his speech to Leone Ginzburg, who was born in Odesa and became one of the most prominent intellectuals of anti-fascist Italy.

"In one person, he was both a Ukrainian and an Italian. In one person, he embodied everything we are talking about tonight," the ambassador noted.

He quoted Ginzburg's words: "You have your wings. I don't know exactly how big they are, but you have them. Try to take off. You won't fall. And even if you do fall, while falling, you will learn to fly."

"Ukraine has already spread its wings. The world knows it. Italy is and will be beside it while Ukraine flies towards the peaceful and prosperous future it deserves," the ambassador said.

Italy recognized the independence of Ukraine on December 28, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 29, 1992. According to the Embassy of Italy, the Italian Embassy in Kyiv was opened that same year, and since the early 2000s, it has been operating on Yaroslaviv Val Street. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic was established in Rome in 1993.