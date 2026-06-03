Celebrations of 80th anniversary of Italian Republic held in Kyiv, Independence Monument lit in colors of Italian flag for first time in history

Solemn events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic took place in Kyiv, and on this occasion, the Independence Monument on the central square of the Ukrainian capital was lit up in the colors of the Italian tricolor in honor of a foreign state for the first time in history, the Embassy of Italy in Ukraine reported.

The events in Kyiv were hosted by Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa. In his speech, he emphasized the link between Italy's historical experience after World War II and Ukraine's contemporary struggle for freedom and independence.

"Looking at today's Ukraine and its resilience, memories of the sacrifices made by Italians after the tragedy of fascism and war to build a democratic state together come alive. Just like our country eighty years ago, the courageous and unyielding people of Ukraine are going through a moment when freedom ceases to be an abstract concept and turns into a daily, concrete, and costly choice," the ambassador said.

Formosa noted that Ukraine defends not only itself but also principles important for all of Europe: sovereignty, the right of a nation to choose its own future, and the impermissibility of using force as an argument in international relations. "It is precisely because of our deep commitment to our values that Italy has remained steadfastly by Ukraine's side since the first day of the Russian invasion. We continue to work together for the sake of a just and lasting peace," the ambassador added.

The celebrations were attended by representatives of Ukraine's state bodies, the President's Office, the government, central and local authorities, as well as representatives of business, culture, science, mass media, civil society, and the Italian community in Ukraine.

A separate part of the program was the exhibition "Renato Balestra. Haute Couture Codes," opened in Kyiv for the anniversary of the Italian Republic. The exposition features eleven evening dresses of the fashion house founded in Rome in 1959. The exhibition tells the story of the more than 60-year history of the Made in Italy brand, the heritage of its founder, and the contemporary development of the fashion house.

The Embassy of Italy also provided photo and video materials of the illumination of the Independence Monument in the colors of the Italian flag. The materials are available for free use.

The Italian Republic was proclaimed after a referendum on June 2, 1946, following which Italy abandoned the monarchy and became a republic. Republic Day is Italy's main national holiday.