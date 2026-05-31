The world must remain united in confronting the "Axis of Evil" – Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

The death of the citizen of Ukraine in Israel in an explosion caused by a Hezbollah drone highlights the common threat and the need for a united front against this transnational terrorist group. This is stated in a statement by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel, published on Facebook.

"Mykhailo Tyukin immigrated from Ukraine to Israel in 2020 together with his mother, who was his only close relative. Mykhailo was killed in an explosion caused by a drone launched by Hezbollah. He had the dual citizenship of two countries which both suffered greatly from the terrorism of the "Axis of Evil". Unfortunately, it was this very terrorism that ultimately took his life,” the statement says.

The Embassy noted that Hezbollah is funded by Iran – the very same Iran that is an ally of Russia and supplies it with weapons.

“We must remain united in our opposition to the "Axis of Evil" and do everything possible to ensure that the whole world unites against it and puts an end to these bloody attacks,” the statement said.