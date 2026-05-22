Interfax-Ukraine
Diplomacy
13:40 22.05.2026

Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine share what vyshyvanka means to them

5 min read
Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine share what vyshyvanka means to them

Photo: Image generated by artificial intelligence (ChatGPT)

Foreign diplomats in Ukraine shared their personal perceptions of the Ukrainian vyshyvanka and joined the celebration of Vyshyvanka Day, calling it a symbol of national identity, cultural continuity, freedom, and unity.

The material was prepared with the assistance of Maksym Urakin.

Text by Olha Levkun.

 

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky spent Vyshyvanka Day this year in Chernivtsi, the city where the holiday originated.

"I am currently in Chernivtsi, the city where this beautiful tradition was born. It was here that Vyshyvanka Day began—a holiday that has become a symbol of unity for Ukrainians worldwide. This vyshyvanka I am wearing is not just a shirt. It is an expression of deep respect for a culture that speaks through threads, colors, and ornaments. In Israel, we understand the value of such traditions well, so today I am with you, wearing a vyshyvanka. Happy holiday, Ukraine!" Brodsky said.

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Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Ukraine Elena Leticia Teresa Mikusinski said her personal understanding of the vyshyvanka’s significance formed during her work in Ukraine through daily communication and familiarity with the history of Ukrainian embroidery.

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"For me, the vyshyvanka today is not just a piece of clothing, but a symbol of identity, cultural continuity, and a sense of belonging," the diplomat said. She added that her interest grew after seeing many of her team members come to work wearing embroidered shirts.

"I have always valued traditions of embroidery and textile art, but I understood the meaning of the vyshyvanka more deeply in Ukraine, especially after visiting the collection of historical ornaments and authentic products at the Radomysl Castle museum complex. This experience allowed me to better feel the cultural, historical, and regional wealth embedded in every vyshyvanka," Mikusinski said.

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa shared an interesting story about his introduction to Ukrainian culture.

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"When I was appointed ambassador to Kyiv, I contacted the Ukrainian ambassador in Rome to arrange a meeting. He arrived wearing a vyshyvanka. I was struck by the beauty and quality of the shirt. It became the first topic of our conversation and a way for me to discover the history, depth, and uniqueness of Ukrainian identity. When we moved to Ukraine, I very quickly purchased vyshyvankas for myself and my wife," Formosa said. He said traditional clothing served as one of the first symbols for understanding the country and its history.

Slovenian Ambassador to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek said it has already become a tradition for the diplomatic mission to join the Vyshyvanka Day celebrations.

"Together with our team, I wear a vyshyvanka every year on Vyshyvanka Day and during other special moments. I have several embroidered blouses, and I must say that I sincerely admire this beautiful embroidery and the craftsmanship involved," Prevolšek said.

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Representatives of the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine, led by Ambassador Ricardo López-Aranda Jagu, also joined the celebration.

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"For me, the vyshyvanka is a symbol of joy and hope. The vyshyvanka is our armor. It is that thin red thread that connects us to our ancestors. The vyshyvanka is the code of our nation and our Ukrainian lineage. It is the strength of my ancestors' spirit and pride in being Ukrainian," the diplomatic mission said. They said the meaning of the vyshyvanka goes far beyond festive clothing, adding that it represents "the voice of our ancestors, the history and culture of our people woven on canvas".

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Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun noted the deep cultural significance of the tradition.

"On this special Vyshyvanka Day, I am honored to wear this unique traditional Ukrainian attire, where every delicate stitch tells a story of national culture and history. I wish for the timeless beauty of Ukrainian embroidery to be preserved and passed down to future generations forever," the diplomat said.

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Serbian Ambassador to Ukraine Andon Sapundži said the Ukrainian vyshyvanka has become a symbol of modern Ukrainian statehood.

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"Today, Vyshyvanka Day is not only a celebration of Ukrainian tradition, but also a powerful symbol of the resilience, unity, and indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people. Although Serbs also have similar traditional embroidered shirts, it is in the Ukrainian context that the vyshyvanka has become a special symbol of national unity, state-building, and the common struggle for freedom," he said.

Newly appointed Algerian Ambassador to Ukraine Ahmed Ouail said he joined the celebration even during official events.

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"Today I had a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and I also wore my vyshyvanka," the diplomat said.

Mexican Ambassador to Ukraine Audencio Contreras González expressed his support briefly.

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"I am proud to be in Ukraine and together with Ukraine!" he said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine Arif Muhammad Basalamah drew a cultural parallel between the Ukrainian vyshyvanka and traditional Indonesian clothing.

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"I learned that there is much in common between our traditional forms of clothing. For me, the vyshyvanka is somewhat similar to Indonesian batik, which we wear with pride during both official and unofficial events. In Betawi culture, similar clothing is called Baju Koko," the diplomat said.

Project participants said the Ukrainian vyshyvanka has become an international symbol of respect for the history, heritage, and strength of the Ukrainian people. Vyshyvanka Day was established in Chernivtsi in 2006 as a student initiative and has since transformed into an international holiday celebrated by Ukrainians and foreign partners in dozens of countries.

Tags: #vyshyvanka_day #embassies #culture

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