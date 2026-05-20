Polish Embassy holds reception at St. Sophia of Kyiv to mark Constitution Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine held a formal reception on the territory of the St. Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of May 3, one of the key documents in the history of Polish statehood and European constitutionalism.

Speaking at the reception, the Polish Ambassador to Ukraine said the Constitution of May 3 was "an act of courage and foresight" and an attempt to create a state "in which laws define the limits of power, not the other way around; where the common good prevails over private ambitions."

According to him, these ideals sound especially relevant today in Ukraine, which is fighting for its sovereignty, freedom and place in the European community of nations.

"Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Poland has supported its independence and its right to choose its own path. We see before us not only a neighbour, but also a European partner with whom we share common civilizational values: human dignity, respect for human rights and faith in a future based on law, not force," the ambassador said.

He said that Poland supports Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union, calling this goal realistic but one that requires consistent work.

"Membership in the European Union is not only a flag and equal status in relations with EU institutions. First and foremost, it is a system of values and institutions that protect citizens from the arbitrariness of power," the diplomat said.

The ambassador said the independence of institutions, transparency, accountability, effective public administration and the equal application of laws to all citizens, regardless of position or influence, remain important for European integration.

He separately focused on the importance of judicial reform, the fight against corruption, transparency of public finances, and protection of journalists and civil society.

"I want to emphasize one key principle: the rule of law is stronger than any political power. Law limits abuse and ensures predictability, and predictability is a prerequisite for security and economic development," the ambassador said.

He noted that Ukraine is currently undergoing an exceptional test, simultaneously defending its territory and building institutions. Poland, according to him, supports these efforts not only politically, but also through the exchange of experience, training, and technical and institutional assistance.

"Poland, which has gone through its own path of transformation, shares its experience and supports Ukraine on its path to EU membership," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also noted the development of economic cooperation between the countries even amid the full-scale war. According to him, Poland and Ukraine are working to create a "Polish model" of defense cooperation, thanks to which the armed forces of both countries will receive modern, battle-tested and jointly produced equipment.

He also mentioned the work of Polish companies in Ukraine. In particular, the gas and fuel supplied by Orlen, according to the ambassador, meet not only the transport needs of Ukrainian citizens, but also support Ukraine's defense. PZU is implementing the largest foreign investment project in its history on the Ukrainian insurance market, while Kredobank is expanding its presence in Ukraine and should become one of the sources of financing for the reconstruction of cities destroyed by Russia.

"I am grateful to these companies for their activities in Ukraine, for representing the Polish economic miracle with dignity, and for their generous support of today's reception," the ambassador said.

The diplomat said that joining the international community does not mean losing sovereignty but, on the contrary, is a way to strengthen it. According to him, the implementation of standards of the rule of law, transparency and accountability strengthens the state, increases investor confidence, protects minority rights and enriches public life.

"Standing here today, I think of the courage of the men and women defending Ukraine on the front line, but also of the courage of reformers, members of the Verkhovna Rada, judges, journalists and citizens who take part every day in building law and institutions. Poland recognizes and highly values these efforts," the ambassador said.

He said that Ukraine's victory, "both military and institutional," is a victory for all of Europe.

"Freedom and law cannot be taken for granted forever - they require care, renewal and protection. That is why we stand with Ukraine – as a partner, ally and friend – in its pursuit of security, prosperity and full membership in the family of European nations," the diplomat said.

The Constitution of May 3 was adopted in 1791 by the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and is considered the first modern constitution in Europe and one of the first in the world.

Poland became the first state in the world to recognize Ukraine's independence after the nationwide referendum on December 1, 1991: Warsaw did so on December 2, 1991. Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland were established on January 8, 1992, according to information from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, while the official Polish side gives the date as January 4, 1992.

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv was opened in 1992, while the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland in Warsaw resumed its work in June 1992 after diplomatic relations were established between the two independent states.