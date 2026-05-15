Ukrainian-Turkish political consultations confirm readiness to deepen strategic partnership – MFA

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

On May 14, Ukrainian-Turkish political consultations were held in Kyiv, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Berris Ekinci.

According to the press service of the MFA of Ukraine, Mishchenko expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for its consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Turkiye’s active role in maintaining regional stability and security in the Black Sea region. The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and international agenda issues. Particular attention was paid to the political dialogue between Ukraine and Turkiye, the implementation of agreements at the highest and high levels, and the further activation of institutional mechanisms for bilateral cooperation.

During the consultations, the interlocutors focused specifically on security and defense interaction. In this context, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the defense-industrial sphere, strengthening security in the Black Sea region, and coordinating efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and food security.

"The diplomats paid special attention to issues of trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and confirmed interest in further expanding economic interaction. The interlocutors also discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, as well as Turkish participation in projects for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine," the report said.

The parties exchanged views on interaction within international organizations, including the UN and OSCE, as well as mutual support for candidacies in multilateral formats. Mishchenko informed the Turkish side about the current security situation and Ukraine’s efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

In the context of regional issues, the interlocutors discussed the functioning of initiatives aimed at supporting Ukraine, including the Coalition of the Willing, as well as the current situation in the Black Sea region and regional security issues. The parties also exchanged views on interaction with key partners in the context of maintaining security and stability in the region.

Special attention was paid to consular interaction. Mishchenko expressed gratitude for providing refuge to thousands of Ukrainian citizens forced to leave their homeland due to Russia’s aggression, as well as for organizing vacations in Turkiye’s coastal areas for children of Ukrainian military families and those from frontline regions.

"Based on the results of the consultations, the parties confirmed their readiness to further deepen the Ukrainian-Turkish strategic partnership and maintain an active political dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two states," the report said.