Israel's Ambassador: Ukraine Repeats Much of Israel's 78-Year Journey

Ukraine is substantially repeating the path that Israel has traveled over its 78 years of existence, said Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky at a ceremonial event marking Israel's Independence Day.

"There are few countries in the world that understand each other better than Israel and Ukraine. In recent years, air raid sirens have often sounded simultaneously in Israel and Ukraine," said the ambassador, addressing representatives of Ukrainian authorities, the diplomatic corps, and Israel's partners in Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine's successes in developing defense technologies "cannot but impress."

The diplomat noted that the past year has been difficult for both countries, including for bilateral relations. "Relations between our countries are very close and often resemble family relations. As in any family, difficulties sometimes arise, and we sometimes need the help of a 'family psychologist,'" he said.

The ambassador emphasized that in diplomacy, as in medicine, the principle of "do no harm" is important. According to him, during nearly five years of work in Ukraine, he has tried to adhere to this principle.

In his remarks, the diplomat also mentioned Golda Meir, who was born in Kyiv, and cited one of her famous phrases: "Pessimism is a luxury that Jews can never afford."

"Today this applies equally to Israelis and Ukrainians. I admire the resilience of our peoples, their ability to maintain optimism despite everything," the ambassador said.

He expressed confidence that, despite wars and terror, Israel and Ukraine will remain free and independent.

The diplomat also announced that he is concluding his tenure in Ukraine in the near future. "To say that this tenure has been extraordinary is an understatement. And yet, I regret only one thing: that peace has not come before the end of my work in Ukraine. I appeal to those on whom this depends: you still have three months. Now is the time to intensify these efforts," he said.

The ambassador thanked the staff of Israel's embassy in Ukraine for their work in preserving and developing Israeli-Ukrainian relations, as well as partners and organizations that support cooperation between the two countries, including Nativ, Keren Kayemeth le-Israel, Keren ha-Yesod, Keren ha-Yedidut, the Joint, and the Jewish Agency.

He also expressed gratitude to the organizers of the festive evening, including honorary consuls Oleh Vyshnakov and Andrii Rykota, honorary consul of Ukraine in Israel Ofer Kerzhner, president of Benish Group Haim Benesh, president of the corporation "Ukrainian Mineral Waters" Hanna Kotliarevska, and MTB Bank.

Israel celebrates Independence Day as the country's principal state holiday. In 2026, Israel is marking the 78th anniversary of the declaration of independence.

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the State of Israel were established on December 26, 1991, shortly after Ukraine's declaration of independence. Ukraine's embassy in Tel Aviv began operations in October 1992, and Israel's embassy in Kyiv was opened in 1993. Since then, the countries have developed political dialogue, humanitarian, cultural, and economic cooperation, and have maintained active ties between Ukrainian and Israeli societies.