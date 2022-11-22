Columns

11:00 22.11.2022

Author

How to protect deceived Hostomel residents from illegal actions of head of Hostomel military settlement administration?

On Tuesday, November 22, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How to protect deceived Hostomel residents from illegal actions of head of Hostomel military settlement administration?" Participants include human rights activist Viktor Medvid, representatives of the affected families, united in the group Protection of the Affected Investors of Hostomel, a representative of the Vitruviya LLC company (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

