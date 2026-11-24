Timothy Dodson, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta

Over more than 40 years in the international oil and gas industry, I have been involved in investment decisions across different countries, worked on major projects and assessed risks that can affect businesses for decades.

Yet my experience of Ukraine's energy sector during the full-scale war has led me to reconsider some long-established assumptions.

Major energy projects typically begin with an assessment of resources, technology, economic viability and financing options. In Ukraine, however, another fundamental question must now be considered: will a facility be able to continue operating after the next Russian attack?

This fundamentally changes the environment in which energy companies, their partners and investors operate.

At the ReBuild Ukraine 2026 conference in Warsaw, we discussed how to attract investment, technology and international businesses to support the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure.

Yet there is another aspect that deserves particular attention. Even when financing has been secured and a project is commercially viable, delivering it in Ukraine remains a complex undertaking.

The central challenge today is not simply to attract funding for reconstruction, but to turn that investment into operational production facilities and new energy capacity.

The New Economics of Energy Resilience

In the conventional oil and gas industry, the effectiveness of an investment is largely measured by how much additional oil or gas a company can produce and at what cost.

In Ukraine today, that is no longer sufficient.

Companies must also consider the physical protection of production facilities, their ability to repair or replace damaged equipment and their capacity to continue operating without an external electricity supply.

Investments that might previously have been regarded as additional safety measures or contingency arrangements have become essential to business continuity.

Ukrnafta provides a clear example.

The company accounts for 67% of Ukraine's oil production. Despite repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, we increased oil production by 3.8% and natural gas production by 2.9% in 2025.

At the same time, significant resources must be allocated to maintaining operations, repairing damage and reducing dependence on external power supplies.

For example, Ukrnafta is implementing a distributed generation project across 17 production sites, with a combined capacity of approximately 62 MW. Its purpose is to maintain stable production even when the wider electricity system is damaged.

Such investments do not directly increase oil or gas output, but they help minimise production losses.

The same applies to the physical protection of infrastructure. Protective engineering structures, shelters for personnel and measures to safeguard critical equipment have become integral parts of investment programmes.

For Ukrainian energy companies, this means constantly balancing the need to develop their businesses with the need to protect existing operations.

From Financing to Project Delivery

Rebuilding the energy sector requires substantial investment, but financing is only one part of the equation.

With the support of international partners, Ukrnafta has secured approximately €150 million in grant funding and more than €280 million in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund.

This provides a financial foundation for developing new areas of business, particularly power generation.

The company's investment portfolio includes plans to construct 23 facilities with a combined capacity of 392 MW. The first facilities are expected to be commissioned from 2027 onwards.

However, delivering projects of this scale requires more than capital. It also depends on access to modern equipment, technology, engineering expertise and qualified contractors.

This is where Ukraine's energy sector faces additional challenges.

Some international companies remain reluctant to operate in Ukraine because of security risks. At the same time, domestic companies do not always have the resources or experience required to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects.

The length of procurement procedures presents another challenge. The high standards of transparency and competition required by international financial institutions are essential. However, under wartime conditions, the costs of equipment, materials and logistics can change significantly within just a few months.

This affects contractors' willingness to participate in tenders and commit to long-term contracts.

In my view, Ukrainian companies and their international partners need to work together to develop approaches that maintain high standards of project delivery while recognising the realities of a wartime economy.

Equally important is the development of effective war-risk insurance mechanisms. These could encourage a wider range of international suppliers and contractors to operate in Ukraine and create additional opportunities to bring in new technologies.

From International Support to Tangible Results

ReBuild Ukraine brings together governments, financial institutions and businesses around a shared objective: rebuilding Ukraine's economy.

However, the success of international cooperation will ultimately be measured not only by the amount of financing secured, but also by the number of projects successfully delivered.

Achieving this requires combining access to capital with technological expertise, expanding the involvement of international contractors and developing effective mechanisms for managing war-related risks.

Another essential factor is the confidence of international partners in the companies responsible for delivering these investments. Such confidence is built through transparency, sound corporate governance and the responsible use of resources.

Ukraine's energy sector has already demonstrated its ability to sustain production, restore damaged infrastructure and prepare new projects even in the midst of a full-scale war.

The next challenge is to create the conditions needed to scale up these efforts.

Ukraine cannot afford to postpone the reconstruction of its energy sector until the war is over. The priority today must therefore be not only to attract investment, but also to ensure that projects are delivered — turning international support into new operational capacity and long-term energy resilience for the country.