Serhiy Kasyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KSG Agro

Let us imagine two agricultural enterprises. The first purchases electricity at a lower price but suspends production during a prolonged power outage. The second invests in its own power generation, energy storage systems and an energy management system. If we compare electricity bills alone, the first enterprise would appear to be more efficient. However, if we take into account losses from downtime, the risk of disruption to the production cycle and failure to fulfil obligations, the result may be the opposite.

This is the main change that the full-scale war has brought to the economics of agribusiness: energy can no longer be assessed solely by the price per kilowatt-hour. It is necessary to calculate the full cost of production, taking into account the reliability of the energy supply.

This is particularly evident in livestock farming. Ventilation, water supply, feeding and temperature control cannot wait for the restoration of the electricity supply. A pig farming complex has no pause button: equipment shutdowns threaten livestock health, production performance and the financial stability of the enterprise. Therefore, the key question for an agricultural business manager today is not only “How much does electricity cost?” but also “What is the cost of its absence?”

This is precisely the logic we follow at KSG Agro. In 2022, when energy risks became a direct threat to production, we installed around ten generators at our production facilities and head office, with a combined capacity of approximately 1.5 MW. This was an essential emergency measure designed to maintain critical processes and prevent production shutdowns.

However, backup power generation and systemic energy autonomy are two different things. Generators help enterprises cope with power outages but require fuel, maintenance and repairs. If their capacity is insufficient, the enterprise remains dependent on the external power grid. Therefore, the next step is not simply to increase the number of generators but to integrate different energy sources into a single system.

In 2025, KSG Agro invested approximately EUR 2 million in developing energy autonomy. In early 2026, a cogeneration unit with an electrical capacity of 1.2 MW and a thermal capacity of 1 MW became operational at one of the holding company's pig farming complexes. It enables us to meet our energy needs during the autumn and winter period. The next stage was the expansion of solar power generation and electricity storage systems, with all components integrated through an intelligent energy management system (EMS).

The economic rationale behind this approach lies in the complementary nature of the technologies. Cogeneration simultaneously produces electricity and heat, a solar power plant covers part of daytime consumption, and energy storage systems make it possible to use stored energy at other times. The EMS coordinates equipment operation according to the current load and resource availability.

However, the installation of modern equipment alone does not guarantee efficiency. A solar power plant may generate more electricity than the enterprise is capable of using, cogeneration may leave heat unused, and energy storage systems may operate out of sync with consumption patterns. Therefore, what needs to be assessed is not the capacity of the equipment but the economics of the entire system.

The starting point should be an energy audit: determining the daily consumption profile, critical processes, peak loads, seasonal demand for heat and losses resulting from power outages. This makes it possible to select the optimal power generation and storage capacity, avoiding both insufficient investment and the purchase of equipment that will remain idle most of the time.

It is equally important to correctly calculate the cost of self-generated energy. In addition to fuel, maintenance, repairs, depreciation, investment financing and other operating expenses must be taken into account. For cogeneration, the value of the heat actually utilised is important; for a solar power plant, it is the ability to consume the electricity generated directly at the enterprise; and for energy storage systems, it is energy losses, battery lifespan and the cost of storage.

Self-generation and electricity purchases must be compared on the same basis, taking into account the full costs of both options. However, even an accurate cost calculation does not provide a complete picture without an assessment of downtime risks. Potential production losses, threats to livestock, the costs of restoring operations, additional pressure on personnel and logistics, as well as the consequences of failure to fulfil contracts, must all be taken into account. It is advisable to model several scenarios: a short power outage, a prolonged absence of electricity and repeated disruptions over several days.

In this case, investments in energy autonomy represent not merely expenditure on backup equipment but also a way to reduce the risk of considerably more costly losses. At the same time, completely abandoning centralised electricity supply is not necessarily the optimal solution. A model in which the grid is supplemented by self-generation, while autonomous power supply primarily protects critical processes, may be more economically justified. The level of independence should correspond to the cost of potential downtime.

It is also important to assess energy projects in the context of capital allocation. Investments in power generation compete with production modernisation, equipment upgrades and other areas that improve productivity. Partnership financing or attracting an external investor may change the economics of a project but requires careful analysis of contractual terms, risk allocation and the long-term cost of electricity.

There is no universal energy autonomy model for all agricultural enterprises. A farm with seasonal consumption, a livestock complex with continuous production processes and a processing enterprise with peak loads require different solutions. For some, backup power supply will be the priority; for others, cogeneration or a combination of solar power generation and energy storage systems. The choice should begin with production technology and the cost of risks, rather than with trends in particular types of equipment.

For Ukraine, this issue extends far beyond individual businesses. The energy resilience of agricultural enterprises means more stable food production, more reliable supply chains and reduced vulnerability of the economy to enemy attacks on infrastructure. For producers themselves, autonomy makes sense when it ensures manageable costs, reduces risks and enables them to plan their operations.

The competitive advantage will belong neither to the enterprise with the largest number of generators nor to the one pursuing complete autonomy at any cost. The winner will be the one that most accurately calculates the cost of reliable production and builds an energy system with the lowest total costs. After all, electricity is not necessarily at its most expensive when the highest bill is issued for it. Sometimes, its true cost is production brought to a standstill at the very moment when everything depends on electricity.