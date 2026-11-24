Olha Golubovska, infectious disease (ID) doctor, Professor, MD, PhD, Honored Doctor of Ukraine

Ukraine’s parliament wants to push through Bill No. 10372, which would split doctors into three separate professional chambers. This division is being forced on us. It will only set colleagues against one another over who is responsible for what and leave patients confused. Under no circumstances should this bill pass. Medical societies have spent years developing a model in which the profession itself takes responsibility for standards, the quality of care and the protection of doctors. It is time members of parliament listened to the medical community.

The bill proposes, for example, giving five (!) professional chambers the power to decide who may practise, set ethical rules and hear complaints. I understand the case for nurses and pharmacists each having their own self-governing body. But why split a single medical profession into separate chambers for family doctors, specialists and dentists? That would mean three governing bodies, three codes of ethics and three commissions, each with its own view of how a doctor should act.

A family doctor refers a patient to me with a suspected severe infection. After discharge from hospital, the patient returns to the family doctor’s care. Each of us has our own responsibilities, but we share the same duty to protect patient confidentiality, explain our decisions to the patient and promptly pass on information a colleague needs to treat them. If the family believes the patient was harmed during treatment, two commissions will review the conduct of two doctors under two different codes. The bill does not say who will look at the patient’s treatment as a whole and give the family a clear answer.

I favour a single professional organisation whose governing bodies give equal representation to family doctors, specialists and dentists. Every practising doctor would then have a direct say in the rules and standards of patient care while they are still being drafted, rather than simply receiving instructions handed down from above. The state should define in law the limits of the powers it delegates and guarantee the right to appeal decisions. The profession itself can decide how to organise its work, elect its leaders and ensure they change regularly, hold them accountable and keep voting transparent and free of conflicts of interest. Colleagues in the regions must have a say. They know what their hospitals can actually provide.

We should learn from the experience of the legal profession’s self-governing bodies. The same leadership has been in place for 14 years and invokes martial law to justify the situation. Accounts of how membership dues are spent are closed to scrutiny, and disciplinary bodies put pressure on dissenters. The medical bill appears to include safeguards, but its authors have left loopholes. An organised minority could push a decision through without a quorum. Hospital directors and pharmacy owners would be free to head the chambers, and doctors who speak up could still be threatened with disciplinary action. Why do we need yet another set of corrupt bodies that would use doctors’ own money to silence dissent?

Then there is the money. Doctors can fund an organisation they have entrusted with defending their professional interests. But if the state tasks the chambers with issuing certificates and maintaining a state register, it must budget for that work. Why should doctors pay out of their salaries for the state to carry out its functions? What I find particularly outrageous is that the very right to treat patients would depend on paying a fee. If the payment is more than a year overdue, the doctor would lose chamber membership and be barred from working. Under the bill, even a temporary suspension of the right to practise would be grounds for dismissal. Suppose the hospital was contractually responsible for paying the fee, but its management failed to do so. A doctor whose care has never been called into question would be out of a job, and an entire community would lose its doctor over someone else’s debt.

Consider military medics. The bill appears to leave them alone while they serve. Yet after demobilisation, someone who has spent years saving the wounded would have no right to practise until they obtained the necessary certificates and accumulated enough continuing professional development credits. The authors have also left it to the chambers to decide whether to exempt veterans from membership dues or complaint fees. If a chamber feels like granting an exemption, it can. Otherwise, the veteran pays like everyone else. That is unacceptable. The law itself must guarantee veterans a route back into practice and exempt them from these fees, especially since doing so would not cost the state budget a penny.

I am outraged that the Ethics Commission would be able to strip a doctor of the right to practise, yet the bill would not require it to obtain an independent opinion from a specialist in the relevant field before making that decision. A serious complication does not, in itself, establish that a doctor made a mistake. We need to establish what the doctor knew about the patient’s condition, what resources were available and whether the doctor did everything possible in those circumstances. If an essential medicine was unavailable because a procurement process fell through, why should the doctor who stood at the patient’s bedside be held responsible?

There is more. To have a complaint heard by the Ethics Commission, a patient would have to pay up to 10% of the minimum wage. Why should someone who has already been through a serious illness have to pay just to be heard and have someone look into what happened? Patients and doctors should be able, if both agree, to resolve a dispute with the help of a mediator while retaining the right to go to court. The initial review of a complaint should be free of charge.

In its current form, this bill protects neither doctors nor patients. It creates new bureaucratic barriers and gives those in authority more ways to put pressure on medical professionals. It must not pass. Sadly, behind the fine-sounding promise of professional self-government lies a thoroughly worthless proposal that would only finish off Ukrainian medicine.