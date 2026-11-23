Oleksandr Larin, Founder of ‘Idealist Media’ platform, General Secretary of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (2011-2015), Deputy Minister of Sport of Ukraine (2010)

In November 2026, Finland tightened its entry rules for Russian citizens, extending the restrictions to professional athletes, including those competing under neutral status. It was a sovereign decision that disrupted travel arrangements and competition schedules. But what happens if a tournament moves to a country without such visa restrictions, new sponsors step in, and the leadership of international sport changes?

A visa refusal and a sporting suspension are fundamentally different matters. Governments decide who may cross their borders. International federations decide who is entitled to remain part of the international sporting system.

Even if European governments close their borders, and nine countries call on the European Commission to reconsider funding for organisations facilitating the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes — as they did in July 2026 — the legal status of a Russian sports federation does not automatically change.

In November, European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef responded to the funding issue, saying that preventing sport from being used for propaganda would be taken into account when allocating EU funds. Yet many international sports organisations do not depend on European funding and can find money elsewhere.

A visa ban locks only one door. Move the tournament, and Russian athletes can enter through another. Financial restrictions hit organisations where it hurts — their budgets — but do not strip them of membership rights. Meanwhile, Russian sports officials may remain in the governing bodies of international federations, voting at congresses, shaping the rules and deciding the conditions under which Ukrainian athletes compete.

By joining an international federation, a national sports organisation gains influence: the right to vote and nominate candidates for leadership positions. But those rights come with obligations — to respect the federation's statutes and refrain from encroaching on the territory and rights of fellow members. When those rules are breached, the federation's internal disciplinary mechanisms can be invoked.

A telling example is the International Olympic Committee's decision of 12 October 2023 to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). A week earlier, on 5 October, the ROC had incorporated regional sports organisations from occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The IOC found that this violated the Olympic Charter and encroached upon the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. On 23 February 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russia's appeal. In July 2026, the IOC provisionally lifted the suspension after the ROC removed those organisations from its structure.

The chess federation followed a similar legal path. Following complaints by the Ukrainian side and a CAS ruling concerning the Russian federation's activities in occupied Ukrainian territories, the FIDE Council decided in June 2026 to suspend the Chess Federation of Russia for three years, or until the CAS ruling had been complied with, and referred the matter to the General Assembly.

This is the legal approach behind Rules of Sport, an initiative run by the Ukrainian NGO Sports Context (ГО «Спортивний контекст»). Its purpose is to compel the competent bodies of international federations to examine the conduct of Russian sports organisations under their own rules and apply the sanctions provided for in their statutes, particularly where Ukraine's sporting jurisdiction has been violated.

Behind the term "sporting jurisdiction" lie very practical questions: who has the right to hold official competitions on Ukrainian territory, register clubs, train coaches and issue licences to children?

When Russian organisations establish their structures in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk or Melitopol, they effectively appropriate Ukrainian clubs, sports schools and personnel. Occupation does not alter Ukraine's internationally recognised borders. But occupation alone is not enough to justify sporting sanctions: a specific breach of the relevant statutes or regulations must be established and documented.

International ice hockey offers a striking contrast. In late October 2026, a major dispute erupted over an appeal concerning the participation of Russian national teams in IIHF tournaments.

The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine responded politically rather than legally, declaring:

"We believe that the safety of participants and the integrity of international sport cannot be considered separately from the realities of the war that Russia continues to wage against Ukraine."

Had the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine done its homework in time — legally documenting the activities of Russian hockey organisations in occupied territories and invoking the relevant provisions of the international federation's statutes — European countries unwilling to host Russian teams at World Championships during the war would not have had to resort to drastic visa or political measures. The matter could have been dealt with calmly, under the international federation's own rules.

The legal route is slow. It requires evidence, a thorough understanding of regulations and a willingness to pursue appeals. But where the facts support a case, it can affect the status of the organisation itself — its membership, its voting rights at congresses and its participation in governing bodies.

The world must continue to hear about the war, those killed and the destruction of sports infrastructure. Yet evidence of these crimes does not always give an international federation sufficient legal grounds to expel a member without a proven breach of its sporting rules.

And federation presidents do not hold office for life. They face elections. New leaders arrive with different interests, leaving the Ukrainian side to begin making its case all over again.

Visa barriers, EU funding conditions and legal proceedings can reinforce one another, but each has its limits.

Political circumstances change. Documented breaches of a federation's statutes remain legal facts even after its leadership changes or the war ends.

The question is whether Ukrainian sport will manage to establish and defend its rights through legal proceedings before time runs out.