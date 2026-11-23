Roman Kirigetov, Member of the Supervisory Board, JSC Prozorro.Sale

My expertise in launching marketplaces—from founding Kabanchik.ua to teaching and advising startups—is built on one fundamental rule: any digital service stays alive only as long as it has demand and liquidity. If there are no buyers, sellers won’t list their goods; if there isn’t a solid selection of lots, buyers have no reason to visit the platform.

In the case of JSC Prozorro.Sale, the state immediately generates a supply of thousands of lots. However, volume alone does not guarantee closed deals: without quality demand, the system risks turning into a "graveyard of illiquid listings."

As a member of the Supervisory Board at JSC Prozorro.Sale, I strive to implement private e-commerce practices to help the team develop state auctions as a user-friendly, efficient, and intuitive IT product for businesses.

From a "Catalog of Lots" to True Liquidity and the North Star Metric

The core principle of any successful marketplace is not the size of its catalog, but its liquidity and turnover rate. From my personal experience building private services (such as Kabanchik.ua), the key indicator of a system's health is response speed to a request. In state asset auctions, this logic works the exact same way, though it has its own specific metric.

The North Star Metric for state auctions is the number of bidders per lot.*

Since the launch of the Prozorro.Sale Electronic Trading System (ETS), over 14,100 organizers have announced at least one auction, of which more than 6,100 listed lots in 2026. Amid market revitalization, the average number of bidders per lot has grown from the historical average (since the system's inception) of 2.38 to 2.53. This directly reflects the impact of competition: the average starting price increase during auctions this year reached 53%, compared to 47.51% over the system's entire lifespan. What do these numbers tell us? They show how competition drives the final price of a lot. Consequently, this has ensured higher liquidity and, as a result, a stronger economic impact for the state through increased final price of lots.

Let me add a few words on efficiency and metrics. The sheer number of announced auctions cannot be a metric of success. If a lot is listed, yet no one shows up to bid on it, that is not a neutral outcome—it is a net-negative indicator. The property continues to sit idle and deteriorate without an effective owner. Every failed auction is a loss of time and money for the country and for businesses that could have created new jobs and boosted GDP.

That is why the Prozorro.Sale team builds liquidity systematically—moving category by category and applying market-driven pricing mechanisms. Both English and Dutch auctions allow us to balance the expectations of sellers and buyers, ensuring a true market valuation of lots.

UX, Data Quality, and the Boundaries of B2B/B2C Tools in B2G

State authorities do not always have sufficient resources to prepare high-quality listings for the sale or lease of public assets. Yet in a classic marketplace, one rule applies: insufficient information about a product is a direct path to losing a buyer. This challenge can be solved through targeted email marketing and database segmentation. At Prozorro.Sale, the team curates personalized lot selections both for external prospective buyers sourced from platforms like YouControl (for example, agribusinesses holding land in the Chernivtsi region) and for existing participants who have previously competed for similar lots. Offering comparable properties in a buyer's home or neighboring region allows us to systematically attract relevant investors and sustain high demand for new auctions.

A promising avenue for further improving UX and data quality is the integration of AI agents. In the future, artificial intelligence will be able to analyze descriptions of the most successful, high-competition lots and give sellers actionable tips on how to make their listings more attractive to investors.

At the same time, not all classic retail tools are suitable for public auctions:

What Works What Contradicts the System Organic traffic (SEO optimization for queries like "buy a warehouse in Lviv"), maximally streamlined verification, and publishing real success stories (case studies of entrepreneurs who bought derelict premises and launched a business). Discounts, cashback, personalized search rankings, or paid lot prioritization. Unlike private marketplaces, this is impossible in the ETS, as it violates the principles of transparency and equal opportunity for all participants.

A Two-Tier System and the Real Added Value of Partners

Having a Central Database (CDB) connected to a network of private electronic platforms creates an effective two-tier model. The central system guarantees uniform rules of the game, while private platforms fiercely compete with one another to attract buyers and sellers. Therefore, an essential efficiency indicator for the ETS is the platforms' ability to onboard new buyers.

For any buyer, participating in an auction for the first time feels complicated, somewhat unclear, and involves too many steps. Currently, the Prozorro.Sale team is working to streamline the user journey and reduce the number of steps for auction participants. The goal is simple: when a first-time buyer bids on even a small property (say, 10 square meters in an underground passage for a flower shop) and sees firsthand that the rules are transparent, they turn into a repeat investor in state assets.

State Auctions as an Engine of Economic Growth

Transparency and a high volume of listed lots are merely the foundation, not the ultimate goal of state auctions. The core value of JSC Prozorro.Sale lies in its ability to transfer illiquid, neglected state assets into the hands of effective private owners and establish fair market prices through competitive bidding.

The team understands that simply having a platform is not enough; you must constantly work to make it clear and profitable for businesses to use. For a state-owned enterprise, this management mindset is especially valuable. It is precisely what allows us to build an institution capable of evolving, adapting to market shifts, and delivering long-term results. And I see tremendous potential in scaling this experience across the broader public sector.

*A North Star Metric (NSM) is the single key metric that best captures the core value a product delivers to its customers and directly drives a company's long-term financial success.