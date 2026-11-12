Why European farmers should not fear Ukraine’s EU accession: Lessons from Poland

Taras Vysotskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is raising concerns among some European farmers. They fear that the entry of such a major agricultural producer into the EU could intensify competition, affect prices and put pressure on farmers’ incomes. These concerns are also reflected in discussions about the conditions under which Ukrainian agricultural products should enter the European market.

However, Europe has been through similar debates before. More than 20 years ago, ahead of Poland’s accession to the EU, there were also warnings about the potential consequences of enlargement for the agricultural sector. Polish farmers feared competition from Western European producers, while existing EU member states debated how a new member might affect the single market.

Today, we can assess the results of that enlargement based not on forecasts or fears, but on concrete economic indicators.

And the results are telling. Over two decades, Polish farmers’ incomes have increased significantly, food exports have multiplied, and producers in countries that were already EU members have gained new opportunities to sell their products.

Of course, the scale of Ukraine’s agricultural production and the conditions surrounding its integration today differ from those of Poland. Nevertheless, Poland’s experience demonstrates an important principle: enlarging the single market does not necessarily mean losses for its existing members. With proper preparation and gradual integration, both sides can benefit economically.

Let us look at what the figures tell us.

Real Agricultural Income per Worker in Poland Has More Than Quadrupled

Let us start with incomes.

Eurostat calculates real agricultural factor income per annual work unit, which measures agricultural income per full-time equivalent worker. This indicator takes into account subsidies and is adjusted for inflation, allowing comparisons across different periods.

In 2022-2024, this indicator in Poland was 4.2 times higher than in 2001-2003. The first significant increase occurred immediately after Poland joined the EU. In 2004 alone, the indicator rose by 79%.

At the same time, basic direct payments from the EU budget in 2004 amounted to only 25% of the level provided to the older member states. These payments were gradually increased, and Poland did not reach the full level until 2013.

In other words, real agricultural income per worker in Poland began to rise significantly long before the country received the full level of direct payments under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Of course, this indicator was influenced not only by EU support and access to the single market, but also by structural changes in agriculture, labour productivity and employment. Nevertheless, the figures show that Poland’s integration into the EU was accompanied by a substantial improvement in the agricultural sector’s economic performance.

Poland’s Agricultural Exports Have Increased Almost Fifteenfold

Access to the European single market also fundamentally transformed Poland’s foreign trade.

In 2003, Poland exported €4 billion worth of agricultural and food products. By 2025, this figure had reached approximately €58.5 billion. This represents a 14.6-fold increase, far exceeding inflation over the same period.

Importantly, growth was not limited to export value. Export volumes increased approximately 5.8 times, from 5.5 million to 31.5 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the average value per tonne of exported products, adjusted for inflation, increased by approximately 50%.

This indicates not only an expansion in trade volumes but also an increase in the value of the products Poland supplies to international markets.

Today, around 75% of Poland’s agricultural and food exports go to EU countries. At the same time, Poland’s agricultural trade surplus has grown from €0.4 billion in 2003 to almost €20 billion in 2025.

This experience is particularly relevant for Ukraine. It demonstrates that integration into the single market creates opportunities not only to increase export volumes but also to develop food processing, generate greater added value and strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

Existing EU Member States Also Benefited from Enlargement

However, the most important lesson from Poland’s experience is that economic opportunities were created not only for the country joining the EU, but also for countries that were already members.

Consider the 14 countries that belonged to the European Union before the 2004 enlargement and remain members today.

In 2003, these countries exported €1.8 billion worth of agricultural and food products to Poland. By 2025, that figure had reached €26.6 billion, an almost fifteenfold increase.

To put this into perspective, these countries now sell Poland 6.6 times more agricultural and food products in value terms than Poland’s entire agricultural and food exports were worth in 2003.

Even after adjusting for inflation, the value of agricultural and food trade between Poland and these countries increased approximately tenfold in both directions.

Thus, EU enlargement was accompanied not only by growth in Polish exports but also by a substantial expansion of opportunities for European producers in the Polish market.

The income trends in the agricultural sectors of the older EU member states are equally revealing.

In 13 of these 14 countries, real agricultural income per worker was higher in 2022-2024 than in 2001-2003. In Germany, it increased 2.2 times, while in France it rose 1.4 times. Luxembourg was the only country where the indicator declined.

Naturally, farmers’ incomes are influenced by many factors, including technological development, labour productivity, government support, global prices and structural changes in production. It would therefore be incorrect to attribute all these developments solely to EU enlargement.

However, the statistics do not support the assumption that Poland’s accession was accompanied by a general decline in real agricultural incomes across the older EU member states.

On the contrary, over two decades, bilateral trade expanded significantly, while the agricultural sectors of most of these countries recorded positive growth in real income per worker.

This is an important argument in today’s debate about Ukraine. The entry of another major producer into the single market does not necessarily mean redistributing existing income in favour of one side. Market enlargement can create additional economic opportunities for all participants.

What Poland’s Experience Means for Ukraine

Ukraine has one of the largest agricultural potentials in Europe. And it is precisely the scale of our production that currently raises concerns among some of our European partners.

These concerns should not be ignored. Ukraine’s agricultural sector differs from Poland’s in terms of production structure, farm sizes, export specialisation and output volumes. It would therefore be wrong to assume that Poland’s experience can be directly replicated in Ukraine.

At the same time, this experience demonstrates that integration should not be viewed exclusively through the lens of competition and potential losses.

The single market creates opportunities for expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment, developing food processing, strengthening technological cooperation and building new production and supply chains. These opportunities are available to both new and existing member states.

Our responsibility as a government is to ensure predictable, gradual and balanced integration that takes into account the interests of Ukrainian producers and our EU partners.

An important milestone on this path will be the review of trade arrangements between Ukraine and the EU scheduled for 2028.

Both sides will assess the results of the existing arrangements, the development of bilateral trade and Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership. Based on this review, they will consider the possibility of further expanding mutual market access.

For Ukraine, this provides an additional incentive to accelerate the alignment of its legislation and production standards with EU requirements. Fulfilling our commitments strengthens our position in negotiations on further trade liberalisation.

And Ukraine is already demonstrating tangible progress in this direction.

Recently, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted two important European integration bills in their first reading.

The first is the draft law “On the Protection of Waters Against Pollution Caused by Nitrates from Agricultural Sources”. It aims to align Ukrainian legislation with the requirements of the EU Nitrates Directive and introduce European approaches to protecting water resources from agricultural pollution.

The second is a draft law on improving state regulation in the agri-food sector. It provides for comprehensive alignment of Ukrainian legislation with the requirements of more than 20 EU regulations.

These are concrete steps bringing Ukraine’s agricultural sector closer to European rules and standards.

Every such law and every European standard implemented represents more than simply fulfilling Ukraine’s obligations on its path towards EU membership. It also provides an additional argument in negotiations on broader access for Ukrainian products to the single market.

Poland’s experience shows that European Union enlargement can become a powerful driver of economic development for both sides. Over two decades, real agricultural income per worker in Poland has more than quadrupled, in Germany it has more than doubled, and bilateral trade has increased several times over.

Ukraine’s accession to the EU should therefore be viewed not only as a challenge for the European agricultural market, but above all as an opportunity for its further development.

Our shared task is to turn this opportunity into tangible economic benefits for both Ukrainian and European farmers.