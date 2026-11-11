Innovations and war: how the war in the Black Sea is changing the rules of naval combat

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Speech at the Atlantic Future Forum, Oslo

Our war, which began in 2014 as a war in which Russia demonstrated its military power, turned into a war for Ukraine’s survival in 2022 and eventually into a war over the division of influence in the world, which everyone except us stubbornly refuses to recognise.

Now our country, our Armed Forces, all of us live in a different era – an era of irreversible changes.

So what are these changes that everyone is so afraid of?

These changes were initiated by the war in Ukraine.

Because it was the war in Ukraine that revealed not only the weakness, fragility and ineffectiveness of the world order built on the rules of 1945. Through scientific and technological progress, this war has completely changed the way military operations are conducted and has already shown what the war of the future will look like. It is the processes of preparing and conducting military operations that have introduced new requirements not only for military strategy, operational art, tactics, weapons systems and support systems, but even for how the economy and the life-support systems of the entire state must function.

But that is not all. This war and the revolutionary technological changes have not only strengthened the military capabilities of the warring sides, but have also revealed the architecture of future security and the configuration of future security alliances.

Of course, changes are linked to the widespread use of previously unknown weapons systems, which in 2026 should rightly be called technologies and which have a significant impact on the nature of combat operations at sea.

As in the air and on land, the main change affecting combat operations at sea is the rapid development of unmanned and autonomous systems. These systems have demonstrated their ability not only to complement traditionally expensive naval systems, but even to replace them.

Can we talk today about the entire maritime space, including the vast oceans?

Thankfully, probably not. Because today, the war is still taking place mainly in compact seas and coastal areas of the Black Sea and the Red Sea, where these new technologies are most effective. However, war in ocean spaces will take place as soon as tomorrow. And it will be waged by those who are ready for it.

Therefore, when we talk about Ukraine’s experience, we must note that Ukraine has already gone through an evolution from improvised, isolated strikes by experimental unmanned surface vessels to a complex, coordinated, multi-domain operation at sea. This process has already lasted more than four years.

As early as the summer of 2022, Ukraine successfully mastered several basic models of maritime drones, which were used for one-off attacks against individual targets. This was an extremely important and interesting process that required finding answers to the questions that arose. The main issues were the Russians’ rapid learning and, surprisingly, trust in partners, which depended on those same red lines drawn by the enemy.

Throughout 2023, scientific and technological advances in drones made it possible to use groups of drones, just as on land. This made it possible to conduct operations that required a comprehensive approach.

In the period after 2024, the technical development of unmanned systems and communications equipment has made it possible to create and control several groups of maritime drones simultaneously. This makes it possible not only to form groups of drones according to their purpose, but also to use them in combination with underwater drones, cruise missiles, electronic warfare equipment, UAVs and missile systems that use unmanned surface vessels as launch platforms.

All of this already makes it possible to conduct operations not only against military naval targets, but also against logistics infrastructure, air defence systems and vessels of the “shadow fleet”.

It is also significant that, today, such groups of drones are engaging aerial targets that form the core of Russia’s anti-drone defence.

All of this shows that today, technologies at sea make it possible not only to conduct maritime blockade campaigns, but also to exert strategic and economic influence. And this influence, as you know, is not limited to the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea itself, where Russia considered itself almost its owner, Ukraine has already destroyed at least one-third of Russia’s pre-war Black Sea Fleet. Among them are the cruiser “Moskva”, the landing ship “Caesar Kunikov” and the corvette “Ivanovets”.

These losses, combined with repeated strikes on infrastructure in Crimea, forced Russia to move its key combat forces to safer ports, such as Novorossiysk, and sharply reduce amphibious and blockade operations near Ukraine.

It was the operations of maritime drones to create a constant threat to Russian warships and vessels along key export routes that helped restore limited grain export routes.

Yes, today technologies are once again moving forward, and civilian ships have already become Russia’s main targets. By the way, of the 131 civilian vessels struck by Russia, 55 belong to NATO member countries. Only 9 of them belonged to Ukraine. Seven civilian vessels were even struck in the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria, which are NATO members.

All of this forced Ukraine to fight the so-called shadow fleet on its own, as well as to threaten Russia’s economically important shipping routes far from its own coast.

Today, a zone of risk has already been created for the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, leading to the relocation of the once-powerful fleet to Novorossiysk.

Therefore, the Ukrainian model of developing modern unmanned technologies can also be used by other small countries to counter large traditional naval forces. You have already seen all of this in the Strait of Hormuz this year.

Combat operations in the Red Sea have also confirmed that the destruction of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea is not an exception, but a new reality. Relatively cheap missiles and uncrewed drones are indeed capable of posing a serious challenge to leading navies. And most importantly, in the case of a prolonged confrontation, they can completely exhaust them economically.

Of course, we must also consider the other side.

Over time, such innovations will always face countermeasures. The example of Russian countermeasures shows the use of both traditional and non-traditional methods, from nets and small arms to special patrol vessels and aviation. As in the air, these defensive measures have proved less effective against combined attacks and remain more expensive than the means of attack.

However, countermeasures continue to develop alongside unmanned surface vessels, and their development makes Novorossiysk, for example, a difficult target for Ukrainian naval drones.

That is precisely why, just as on land, combat operations at sea have reached a dead end due to the inability to carry out operational tasks. And it seems that there is no way out of this dead end without integrating new technologies of warfare into their doctrines of use. Then civilian targets, just as on land, continue to be the main targets of the war.

That is precisely why the development of warfare technologies at sea shows the need to review the system for protecting ports and coastlines in order to improve the security of maritime infrastructure and economic sea routes, whose vulnerability will continue to be exploited in future conflicts.

The main lesson Ukraine has learned from the use of unmanned vessels is not about replacing one type of weapon with another, but about taking a whole range of measures, including government policy that can integrate innovations to improve the effectiveness of military operations.

It is likely that the world’s navies are now on the verge of their most radical transformation since the introduction of torpedo technology. The same applies to defence capabilities as a whole.

The basis of this transformation is a fundamental change in the technological foundation of naval capabilities. Today, it is not about tonnage or the calibre of weapons, but about the active development of unmanned systems of different classes and purposes, moving towards maximum autonomy.

In compact seas and coastal zones, where most naval combat engagements have historically taken place, even the limited use of unmanned systems makes it possible to achieve operational effectiveness that far exceeds the capabilities of a traditional fleet.

For leading maritime powers focused on operations in ocean basins, surface ships and submarines are likely to remain the foundation of naval power. However, their role will change due to the use of maritime drones and unmanned aircraft, as well as the need for new protection systems. They are likely to become universal, multifunctional platforms for projecting a different kind of power.

Overall, the large-scale use of robotics in warfare at sea and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies will significantly reduce the role of the human factor in the direct use of weapons at sea, while placing greater demands on personnel qualifications during the development of technical solutions and operational planning. All of this, of course, takes time and requires a review of educational technologies first and foremost.

At the same time, this places fundamentally new demands on all components of defence at sea: air defence, missile defence, anti-ship defence, anti-submarine defence and mine defence. A critically important new element is added to these: anti-drone defence.

Finally, just as in the air and on land, the economics of warfare at sea will play a decisive role. Since maritime systems have traditionally been extremely expensive, budget constraints are a key factor affecting the rebuilding of modern capabilities.

In these conditions, the unique experience gained by Ukraine in the Black Sea opens up opportunities for asymmetric specialisation. By developing and improving the doctrine of a “hybrid mosquito fleet”, with priority given to the large-scale use of maritime drones and integrated reconnaissance and strike systems, Ukraine can already become a leading provider of security in a specific but extremely important area – the defence and control of coastal waters and enclosed seas.