The country on a single screen. What is changing in Ukrainian statistics

Arsen Makarchuk, Chairman of the State Statistics Service

How many of us are there? How do we live? What is happening to the economy? How are prices, the labour market, incomes and living conditions for Ukrainians changing?

These questions need answers not only from the government or economists. They matter to entrepreneurs planning investments, communities setting recovery priorities, journalists, researchers, and anyone who wants to understand what is happening in the country.

But the mere existence of statistical data does not mean it is easy to use. You can produce high-quality statistics and publish thousands of indicators, yet still leave them complex and obscure for most users.

It is precisely this gap between the data and its users that we are trying to bridge.

Why does the country need its own dashboard?

In many European countries, the websites of national statistical offices feature sections such as 'Key Figures', 'Main Indicators' or 'Basic Data'. These allow users to get a general overview of the country quickly, see trends in key indicators and, if necessary, access more detailed information.

For example, the Estonian Statistical Office presents key indicators on the population, the economy and the social sphere within a single digital environment. Polish statistics provide access to basic data on the country, whilst Eurostat is developing tools to compare key indicators across EU member states.

This is not merely a matter of user-friendly design. Such tools reflect a shift in the approach to disseminating statistics: from publishing large datasets to creating opportunities for their clear and independent use.

To mark the first anniversary of the State Statistics Service's new portal, we have presented our own dashboard, 'Key Indicators of Ukraine's Socio-Economic Development'.

It brings together the country's key indicators on a single page. Users can view them in tables and charts, track changes over time and navigate directly to the sources.

Importantly, this is not a separate set of figures prepared specifically for a presentation. The dashboard is linked to the State Statistics Service's 'Data Bank', which contains over 2,000 statistical indicators across more than 100 datasets.

Consequently, users can start with the big picture and, if necessary, move on to a detailed analysis of specific indicators.

Statistical independence is the right to draw one's own conclusions

One aspect of the digitalisation of statistics is easily overlooked. It is not just about technology, but also about trust.

The professional independence of official statistics is one of the fundamental principles of the European Statistical System. It means that statistical data are produced and published in accordance with professional methodological rules, free from political or other external influence.

An equally important principle is equal access to statistical information. Citizens, journalists, entrepreneurs, researchers and civil servants must be able to work with the same official data.

For me, this has very practical significance.

If someone hears a claim about economic growth, inflation, or demographic changes, they must be able to verify it against the source. They should not rely solely on someone else's interpretation, but should independently assess the indicators, their trends and context.

The State Statistics Service's task is to provide reliable data and the tools to work with it, rather than offering users ready-made conclusions.

That is precisely why the professional independence of statistics and the accessibility of data are not secondary technical issues, but vital components of European institutional culture.

Restoring statistics during the war – and making it accessible

Ukraine currently faces a situation most European statistical services have never encountered.

Full-scale war has disrupted the usual processes of statistical production. Some surveys have been suspended, mandatory reporting has been restricted, and obtaining information has become more difficult due to the occupation of territories and the displacement of people and businesses.

At the same time, the need for high-quality data has only grown.

How can we plan community reconstruction if we do not understand how their population structure has changed? How can we assess families' needs without up-to-date surveys of living conditions? How can we make economic decisions without regular statistics?

Over the past year, we have reinstated mandatory statistical reporting and regular data publication. We have resumed large-scale household and labour force surveys and have launched surveys on income and living conditions using the EU-SILC methodology.

In collaboration with UNICEF, we conducted MICS survey covering over 16,000 households.

These surveys provide information that administrative registers alone cannot provide.

For example, the average Ukrainian household size is 2.02 people, and 24.7 per cent of households have children under 18. The total fertility rate stands at 1.13.

These indicators help explain demographic changes and assess the future needs of families, communities, and the economy. Behind each of these figures lies the systematic work of statisticians across the country – from collecting and verifying information to processing and publishing it. And all this is taking place during a war.

That is why digitalisation is not just a separate project for us, but a continuation of our efforts to restore statistical production. After all, it is not enough to obtain high-quality data; we must ensure that it can be used.

European integration is about common rules, not just common figures

Statistics constitute a separate negotiating chapter (Chapter 18) within the first cluster, 'Fundamentals', of Ukraine's accession process to the European Union. And this is no coincidence.

European integration requires a common language of data. If countries define indicators differently, use incompatible methodologies or have different approaches to data quality, it is impossible to compare their development accurately.

Without comparable statistics, it is difficult to assess the implementation of common policies, plan funding and determine the outcomes of European programmes.

Following Ukraine's accession to the EU, statistical data will also be directly important for financial calculations, in particular for determining individual contributions to the EU budget.

Therefore, harmonising statistics is not merely a formal requirement of the negotiation process, but part of building institutions that operate under common European rules.

At the same time, for us, European integration is not merely about borrowing others' experience. Ukrainian statistics face their own challenges and, consequently, offer opportunities for innovation.

We are developing the AI assistant StatGPT, which allows users to work with official data via natural-language queries, and we are expanding its capabilities, particularly for working with Eurostat data.

We are creating interactive tools that combine visualisation with access to verified primary sources.

From 1 January 2027, we will bring together national and regional statistics on a single portal. This will enable us to work with country and regional data within a single digital environment.

We aim not only to implement European standards, but also to build our own experience of the digital transformation of statistics, which we can share with international partners.

Data does not make decisions. But it helps us understand the reality that these decisions affect.

Official statistics cannot answer every question. They have methodological limitations, require explanation, and are no substitute for professional expertise or accountability for the decisions taken. However, statistics provide a common factual basis for public debate, policy-making, and the evaluation of policy outcomes.

This is where I see the purpose of the State Statistics Service 2.0 transformation: not only to change how statistics are produced and disseminated, but also to rethink the state's interaction with data users. After all, the professional independence of statistics takes on practical significance when its results are accessible not only to specialists. That is precisely why the State Statistics Service is developing tools that allow everyone to find, verify and analyse data about the country independently.