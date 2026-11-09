Cautious skepticism: the diplomatic illusion surrounding the Abu Dhabi tal

Alexander Kondratenko, Political Analyst, Political Consultant

The greatest illusion surrounding negotiations with the Kremlin is the belief that Russia will genuinely seek peace this time. Having failed to achieve its objectives on the battlefield, Moscow will seek to secure them at the negotiating table through diplomatic pressure.

The talks in Abu Dhabi have not even begun, yet expectations are already running high. Media coverage is increasingly dominated by talk of renewed dialogue, intensive diplomatic contacts, constructive negotiations, possible compromises and the seemingly tangible prospect of peace. One might think that all that remains is to sign a few documents and the war will be over almost overnight. Yet there is a wide gap between these expectations and the conditions actually required to end the war. The parties still have no shared vision on fundamental issues. Moreover, the composition of the Russian delegation gives serious grounds for doubting that Moscow is coming to the talks prepared to reconsider its position.

Judging previous rounds of negotiations by their results rather than by diplomatic statements (see table) tells a different story: prisoner exchanges and a limited number of humanitarian arrangements have been the only practical outcomes. There has been no tangible progress toward ending the war.

Negotiation round Key agreements Main outcome Istanbul, 2022 Preliminary discussions on neutrality and security guarantees No agreement was reached Riyadh, 2025 Discussions on a possible framework for energy and Black Sea security No binding agreements Istanbul, 2025 A prisoner exchange and an agreement to continue dialogue No political breakthrough was achieved Abu Dhabi and Geneva, 2026 A package of three to four proposals, including a post-war security architecture No agreement on the final terms

A perfectly reasonable question follows: where does all this talk of a possible diplomatic breakthrough come from? Why are Western media outlets increasingly suggesting that a peace agreement is just around the corner, and why is Donald Trump publicly talking about the prospect of a major deal? Set these statements against the actual results of previous meetings, and the discrepancy becomes clear. Political statements are plentiful and diplomatic contacts continue, but there is still no clear roadmap for ending the war.

So what is actually happening at the negotiating table? Are these meetings serving mainly to sustain the appearance of diplomatic progress?

The problem is that the current negotiations operate on several levels, and not all of them are directly concerned with ending the war.

For Trump, this is first and foremost about political gain. The U.S. president wants a major deal he can present as his own diplomatic victory. His recent statements also suggest that he sees any future agreement as extending well beyond a settlement between Ukraine and Russia, linking it to a new security architecture in Europe. That helps explain the White House’s optimistic rhetoric. But there is a substantial difference between Trump’s desire to secure a deal and his ability to compel the Kremlin to accept terms that run counter to Russian interests.

For Moscow, the negotiations serve a much broader purpose than simply reaching agreements on Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to restore full-fledged political dialogue with Washington and reclaim its status as a power that cannot be excluded from efforts to resolve global crises. The Middle East is a telling example. Russia is seeking to use its ties with Iran as leverage and has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran. This could strengthen Moscow’s position in its dealings with Washington, not only over Ukraine but also in relation to other international crises. For Putin, the talks offer a chance to break out of diplomatic isolation, push for a reassessment of sanctions policy and negotiate new terms for relations with the West. The Ukrainian issue may therefore be only one part of a much larger geopolitical bargaining process for the Kremlin. When it comes to Ukraine itself, however, Moscow’s logic remains unchanged. Russia is using the negotiations to exert gradual pressure on Kyiv while demonstrating to Washington that it is willing to engage in dialogue. This allows the Kremlin to buy time, influence the U.S. administration’s position and try to achieve through diplomacy what it failed to achieve by force.

For Ukraine, the stakes are very different. We want the war to end, but we cannot ignore the shift in the position of our main partner. Trump’s latest statements increasingly echo the Kremlin’s talking points: accusing Zelenskyy of refusing to negotiate, questioning his legitimacy and demanding concessions from Ukraine while adopting a far more accommodating stance toward Putin. In other words, instead of increasing pressure on the aggressor, Washington is increasingly pressuring the country defending itself against aggression. This can no longer be explained away as merely Trump’s distinctive negotiating style.

Under these circumstances, Ukrainian diplomacy must act proactively and ensure that dialogue between the United States and Russia does not become a process in which Ukraine’s future is decided without Ukraine at the table. There are also serious questions about the professional capacity of our negotiating team. Does it have the diplomatic experience, political weight and clear mandate needed to withstand pressure from two far more powerful players? Ukraine needs more than a seat at the negotiating table. It needs a team capable of defending the country’s interests, even when Washington’s position increasingly diverges from our expectations.

There has, however, been some tangible movement in the negotiations. Marco Rubio has confirmed that the U.S. side is discussing proposals for a future security framework for Ukraine and Europe. Those proposals have not yet been finalized. The diplomatic process is moving forward, but it is still too early to speak of a fully developed security model or concrete guarantees. This is precisely why actual results must not be confused with statements suggesting progress.

The main problem with the current diplomatic effort is that the negotiations are gradually becoming a political process in their own right. Each participant is pursuing its own objectives, but not everyone is genuinely interested in ending the war on terms acceptable to Ukraine. The skepticism is justified: far more effort is currently going into creating the impression that peace is near than into establishing the conditions that would force Russia to end its aggression. Until that contradiction is resolved, any claims of a diplomatic breakthrough should be treated with great caution.