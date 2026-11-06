How to reform Ukraine’s taxi market without another round of empty promises

Serhiy Derkach, First Deputy Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine

Whenever the government brings up taxi reform again, many people respond with a sceptical smile. And understandably so. Over the past 15 years, there have been numerous attempts to “bring order” to the market. Each time, the pattern has been familiar: ambitious announcements, roundtables, discussions — and then everything fades away without meaningful change. So today, the very idea of another taxi reform may sound somewhat ironic.

In practice, a person in Ukraine can transport passengers every day, accumulate dozens of traffic violations, and still remain virtually invisible to the regulatory system.

This time, however, we are proposing a fundamentally different approach: replacing the outdated licensing system with a simple digital procedure for legalising drivers’ activities, clear safety requirements, and well-defined responsibilities for online platforms regarding the drivers they allow to provide transport services.

Most importantly, the government and businesses have already taken the first step in this direction. A law on the taxation of digital platforms has been approved and signed. This legislation effectively addresses half of the challenge of bringing the taxi market into the formal economy — ensuring that taxes are paid.

The next step is to formalise taxi operations within the road transport sector. Our objectives are straightforward: passengers should be transported by drivers who hold valid driving licences, have sufficient driving experience, and operate roadworthy vehicles.

A market that exists — but officially barely does

The Kyiv School of Economics recently published a study examining Ukraine’s taxi market and its impact on the national economy.

According to the researchers, approximately 172,000 drivers work through digital platforms, including 112,000 who do so regularly. Uklon and Bolt account for around 85% of the market, while Uber represents another 7%.

At the same time, only about 9,500 taxi vehicles are officially licensed in Ukraine. If we assume, for the sake of comparison, that each vehicle corresponds to one driver, this suggests that almost 95% of the market operates fully or partially outside the legal framework.

This means that a significant share of drivers operate without proper registration or licences, while their earnings remain outside official reporting systems. Moreover, existing transport safety requirements do not cover a substantial part of the market.

We need to acknowledge a simple reality: a regulatory model designed for traditional taxi fleets twenty years ago no longer works in the age of digital platforms. Current legislation effectively overlooks one of the most important players in the modern market — the platform operator.

If a digital platform organises rides, earns a commission from every trip, and sets the rules for operating in the market, it must also bear a share of responsibility for safety.

While the newly adopted legislation addresses taxation, the operational side of taxi services is precisely what the proposed reform aims to regulate.

The reform must answer several fundamental questions:

Should a driver who repeatedly violates traffic regulations be allowed to provide taxi services?

Should a vehicle be allowed to carry passengers without proper technical inspections?

Should a platform be required to verify a driver's documents and confirm their legal authorisation to provide transport services?

Should passengers have the right to know that the person behind the wheel has undergone at least basic checks?

For most European countries, the answers are clear.

Ukraine must therefore establish a system in which passengers know who is transporting them, drivers operate under transparent rules, and platforms are accountable for the drivers they allow to provide services.

The central objective of the reform is to ensure that anyone booking a taxi can be confident that the driver is legally authorised to work, the vehicle meets safety standards, and responsibility for violations cannot simply be passed back and forth between the driver, the platform, and the state.

What Is Different This Time?

The key difference in the current initiative lies in its underlying approach. Instead of introducing more prohibitions and administrative burdens, we want to make legal operation simple and economically attractive.

That is why we propose the following changes.

1. A new legal status: self-employed road transport operator

Drivers will be able to work legally without registering as sole proprietors, provided they accept ride requests exclusively through online platforms.

2. An electronic driver certificate instead of a vehicle licence

The essential change is the removal of the requirement to obtain a taxi vehicle licence. Instead, drivers will need an electronic certificate, which can be obtained online through the digital system of Ukraine's State Service for Transport Safety (Ukrtransbezpeka).

The eligibility requirements will be minimal: drivers must be at least 20 years old, have at least two years of driving experience, have no convictions for serious criminal offences, and hold a valid medical certificate.

The electronic certificate will remain valid for two years.

3. Making legal operation affordable

The fee for obtaining an electronic certificate will be equivalent to one statutory subsistence minimum — approximately UAH 3,028. Spread over two years, this amounts to roughly UAH 130 per month.

At the same time, digital platforms will act as tax agents, automatically calculating and paying taxes on behalf of drivers.

Drivers will not have to deal with paper-based tax reporting.

The principle is simple: operating legally should be easier and more affordable than remaining in the informal economy.

Safety must be enforced, not just promised

The reform will introduce mandatory liability insurance covering taxi rides, QR codes displayed inside vehicles to allow passengers to verify a driver's legal status, working-time limits, and platform liability for allowing unauthorised drivers to provide services.

Passengers will gain a practical tool to verify whether their driver is operating legally. Drivers will benefit from a clear and predictable framework, while the state will have effective mechanisms to monitor transport safety.

Platform accountability and greater powers for local communities

Online platforms can no longer position themselves as “just IT companies”. They will become fully accountable participants in the transport market, responsible for verifying driver certificates, ensuring insurance requirements are met, and monitoring compliance with working-time rules.

Local communities will also gain the authority to conclude agreements on the organisation of transport services, establish environmental requirements, and grant legally operating taxis access to public transport lanes.

This approach combines formalisation of the market with greater local decision-making powers.

Why did previous attempts fail?

Because they tried to impose outdated regulations on a new digital reality. Or they made legal operations more expensive and complicated than informal ones.

This time, the approach is different: simplify procedures, digitalise processes, lower barriers to entry, and distribute responsibility fairly among all market participants.

Will it be easy?

No.

There will be debates. There will be resistance. Parts of the market have grown accustomed to operating outside formal rules.

We will hear arguments about “excessive regulation” and “additional taxes”.

But the real question is whether we can continue accepting a system in which passengers have no reliable assurance that their journeys meet basic safety requirements.

Reform means a more mature market

Ukraine is moving towards membership of the European Union. This means fair rules, transparency, and accountability.

Taxi reform is about ensuring that drivers have access to social protection, passengers can travel safely, local communities have effective management tools, and the state can oversee a fair and transparent market.

This may not be the first attempt to reform the sector. But for the first time, we are proposing a model in which everyone stands to benefit — provided that all participants agree to follow the rules.

That is precisely why this reform is necessary.

The next steps are to register the draft law in Parliament and work with Members of Parliament to secure its adoption.