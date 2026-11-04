Why anti-dumping investigations are being delayed

Oleksandr Kalenkov, President of the association of enterprises Ukrmetalurgprom

I have just learned that consideration of the issue of final anti-dumping measures on imports of welded steel pipes from Türkiye has been postponed for another two weeks. Let me remind you that, prior to this, no provisional anti-dumping measures were introduced despite a request from Ukrainian producers.

Frankly speaking, it is difficult to understand such delays. More than a year has already passed since Ukrainian pipe producers filed their application. During this time, around eight Ukrainian pipe manufacturers have continued to suffer losses, while the aggressor has been deliberately destroying Ukraine’s mining and metals sector — one of the country’s largest taxpayers. At the same time, the threat to domestic production from dumped Turkish imports, which have tripled since 2021, has only intensified.

The situation is clear and alarming: dumped Turkish imports are displacing Ukrainian products due to extremely low dumping prices, which are even below the production costs of Ukrainian manufacturers. At the same time, Türkiye has significant potential to further increase exports specifically to Ukraine because of its substantial underutilized production capacity — around five times higher than Ukraine’s total consumption — as well as restrictions imposed on Turkish products in its key export markets.

The United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union can protect their own producers despite maintaining partnership relations with Türkiye.

We should also remember that Türkiye continues active economic cooperation with the aggressor state. In particular, some Turkish pipe producers purchase Russian slabs and coils, which runs counter to Ukraine’s national interests. It is disturbing to imagine that pipe products used to build anti-drone corridors and other protective infrastructure in Ukraine could contain Russian steel simply because appropriate trade measures have not been introduced. Such steel generates revenue for the aggressor’s budget and, in effect, helps finance Russia’s brutal war against Ukrainians.

In practice, every month of delay works against Ukrainian producers. While the decision is being postponed, Ukrainian companies are losing orders, production volumes and resources needed for recovery, while products made from Russian raw materials continue to strengthen their position in the Ukrainian market. In a country at war, such inaction is especially dangerous.

Unfortunately, with this approach to protecting our own economy and industry — when the state is unable to quickly defend domestic producers even in cases where evidence of violations and damage is clear — we are quietly but critically losing the economic battle for our own industry, jobs and tax revenues. Ultimately, this undermines the well-being of Ukrainians.

It is particularly disappointing that Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko and the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, which he heads and which should be defending the interests of domestic producers, have effectively distanced themselves from making decisions that are critically important for Ukrainian industry.

Ukrainian industry expects not further postponements or artificial reasons for refusing action, but responsible and timely measures to protect the national economy — measures that are entirely lawful.

Otherwise, there is a risk that in the near future it will not only be ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih that is forced to mothball its production facilities, but dozens of other Ukrainian manufacturers as well. That means tens of thousands of jobs, tax revenues and foreign currency earnings at risk.