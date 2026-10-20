Deferring mobilisation for drivers to keep transport services resilient

Bohdan Hevko, President of the Association of Road Transport of Ukraine, Candidate of Economic Sciences

Revising the rules on mobilisation deferments for employees presents the state with a difficult task: replenishing the armed forces while preserving the transport services on which defence production, exports and supplies to the public depend. For road transport, this comes down to the number of trips completed. A truck without a driver cannot deliver fuel or components, even if the vehicle is in good working order and the contract has been paid for.

Russian strikes on ports, railways and warehousing facilities are forcing businesses to change routes and transshipment locations. Road transport makes these adjustments possible and delivers goods to their final recipients. It cannot fully replace maritime and rail transport, but it maintains the connections between them. In autumn and winter, this flexibility is particularly important for supplying fuel, food and equipment to restore energy infrastructure.

The scale of the workforce shortage

In July 2025, Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Serhii Derkach estimated the shortage of category CE drivers at 30,000–40,000. According to information the ministry received from hauliers, around 30% of approximately 130,000 trucks were idle because of a lack of drivers. The official also cited a company where 30 new vehicles remained parked despite contracts being in place. This was an estimate at the time of the report, not a current census of the sector.

A World Bank study presented in February 2026 confirms a persistent shortage of truck and bus drivers. An analysis of more than 240,000 job advertisements also identified increases of 20–33% in advertised salaries for transport occupations facing shortages. These figures indicate pressure in the labour market; they should not be equated with an increase in the cost of all transport services.

Vehicle downtime reduces revenue, while some leasing, insurance and depot overheads remain. Consider an illustrative calculation: if seven equally productive vehicles operate instead of ten, unchanged shared fixed costs per unit of transport output rise by approximately 43%, reflecting a ratio of 10 to 7. This illustrates the mechanism; it is not an estimate of the sector’s actual losses.

The available data do not establish how many businesses have been lost or how much revenue has been foregone specifically because of restrictions on mobilisation deferments. Mobilisation, migration, an ageing workforce and working conditions all contribute to the shortage. To assess the impact of new rules, the government needs comparable data on unfilled driver positions, idle vehicles and unfulfilled contracts. The absence of such records does not negate the already documented shortage of workers.

Aligning mobilisation deferments with defence needs

The armed forces also need qualified drivers. Every expansion of mobilisation deferments reduces the pool of people available for mobilisation and therefore needs to be justified by specific transport operations. On 19 October, the prime minister explained the review of the rules in terms of mobilisation needs and efforts to tackle abuse, including fictitious staffing increases at critical enterprises. Any sectoral proposal must directly address this concern.

The procedure established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 provides for a general quota of up to 50% of employees liable for military service at the relevant category of critically important enterprises, along with exceptions and a procedure for increasing that quota. This is a share of the workforce, not the vehicle fleet. It is sufficient for some operators; for businesses whose workforce consists mainly of drivers, it may leave some essential trips without the staff needed to operate them.

I propose introducing separate sectoral criteria for critical enterprise status and allowing mobilisation deferments for 100% of drivers liable for military service at licensed, critically important transport enterprises, within the limits of verified staffing needs. International freight and passenger operators should be given priority. For freight transport, the justification is maintaining export and import flows; for passenger transport, it is maintaining essential connections. Holding a licence alone should not automatically confer an increased quota.

An enterprise should demonstrate that it holds a valid licence, actually performs transport operations, uses vehicles lawfully and formally employs its drivers. Staffing needs should be determined by routes and shift patterns, taking mandatory rest periods and relief cover into account. This would preserve the necessary driver workforce without extending the special quota to all administrative staff.

The ministry responsible for the sector should agree the parameters of this regime with the Ministry of Defence, taking mobilisation needs into account. Oversight should rely on data exchange covering employment, vehicles and trips, without duplicating paper reports. The cessation of operations or established cases of fictitious employment should trigger the consequences prescribed by law. At the same time, technical errors in a register require a mechanism for prompt correction and appeal.

Licensing domestic road freight transport

The next step is to introduce licensing for domestic commercial transport of non-dangerous goods. The current list of activities subject to licensing covers international road transport, passenger transport and the carriage of dangerous goods, but imposes no general licensing requirement on this domestic freight segment.

Licensing should establish verifiable records of operators and vehicles, along with requirements for professional competence and the organisation of safe operations. This requires coordinated amendments to the Laws of Ukraine on Licensing of Types of Economic Activity and on Road Transport. Electronic processing and an adequate transition period should prevent the reform itself from disrupting supplies.

Once licensed and confirmed as critically important, domestic freight enterprises should have access to the same regime for retaining the drivers they need. Domestic passenger transport and dangerous goods operations, which are already licensed, should also be covered where a critical function is verified. General rules would continue to apply to other enterprises.

Decisions needed now

The immediate minimum is to preserve existing access to mobilisation deferments and avoid making it harder for transport enterprises to obtain critical status before a dedicated mechanism is introduced. That mechanism needs to be incorporated into Resolution No. 76 and aligned with sectoral criteria. A solution for international operators should not have to wait for the completion of legislative reform of the domestic market.

In parallel, measures are needed to train young drivers, bring more women into the profession and support veterans in adapting to civilian employment. Older workers remain an important part of the sector; safety should be assessed on the basis of medical fitness, qualifications and working schedules. Overworking drivers is not an acceptable way to compensate for a shortage of staff.

The results of these changes should be measured by reductions in vehicle downtime and the recovery of transport operations, weighed against the number of additional drivers granted mobilisation deferments. This approach would enable the state to identify exactly what supply capacity it is preserving and the corresponding cost to the personnel available for defence.