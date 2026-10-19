Protection against legal intimidation: Why anti-SLAPP legislation matters to everyone who speaks out publicly

Oksana Nesterenko, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Research and Education Centre (ACREC)

Anti-SLAPP measures protect people from lawsuits used to exert pressure on them because of their public activities. Such cases burden the courts and delay the hearing of other claims. Powerful claimants can use their financial advantage to silence journalists, activists and others who take part in public debate.

Each such case takes up the time of judges and court staff. A claimant can achieve their objective even if they lose the case: it may be enough to force a person or organisation to spend years exhausting their resources and energy on a legal defence.

Countering SLAPPs therefore serves two related purposes: protecting the courts from abuse and safeguarding freedom of expression.

On 30 September 2026, Draft Law No. 16117, “On the Protection of Persons Engaging in Public Participation from Manifestly Unfounded Claims or Abusive Court Proceedings”, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. SLAPPs involve the use of court proceedings primarily to intimidate, financially exhaust or silence people because of their public participation on matters of public interest. The draft law is currently under consideration by a parliamentary committee.

The draft law aims to protect the right to a fair trial and freedom of expression. To this end, it proposes mechanisms to counter the use of litigation to exert pressure on people who raise matters of public interest.

Why is such protection necessary? Claimants do not need to win their cases. It may be enough to force someone to find a lawyer, incur substantial costs and spend years defending themselves in court. In the meantime, an investigation may be halted or a public campaign abandoned. Others, seeing the price of public criticism, may choose to remain silent. This is known as the “chilling effect”: the threat of litigation intimidates not only the defendant but also others who might otherwise raise similar concerns.

Imagine a small regional newsroom that publishes an investigation into possible misuse of public funds. In response, a powerful individual files a lawsuit alleging damage to their business reputation and seeking substantial monetary compensation.

Even if the journalists ultimately prove their case, they may spend years attending hearings, dealing with lawyers and preparing documents. This diverts resources away from journalism. Other newsrooms, seeing the consequences, may decide against conducting similar investigations. Sometimes, the prolonged proceedings alone are enough for the claimant to achieve the desired outcome.

For Ukraine, this is far from an abstract problem.

In 2020, Iryna Venediktova, then Acting Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), brought a lawsuit against the Anti-Corruption Action Center and Ukrainska Pravda over publications concerning her husband's alleged influence on staffing decisions at the SBI.

Another example is the legal dispute between Andrii Portnov, a former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, and journalists from the investigative programme Schemes. In September 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld a ruling in the claimant's favour. The case prompted debate about the risks of litigation being used to pressure journalists reporting on influential public figures.

The case of environmental activist Mykhailo Berchuk is also illustrative. Berchuk documents environmental violations in Ukraine's Kirovohrad region. According to the ZMINA Human Rights Centre, a claim for UAH 5 million was brought against him. Human rights defenders regard the proceedings as an attempt to intimidate the activist and restrict his public activities.

Of course, the mere fact that a lawsuit is brought against a journalist or activist does not automatically make it a SLAPP. Whether proceedings are abusive is a matter for the court to determine. Nevertheless, these cases show why the issue deserves public attention.

In ACREC's study, “Countering SLAPP Lawsuits: Assessing the Compliance of Ukrainian Legislation with Directive (EU) 2024/1069”, we analysed existing procedural safeguards and concluded that they do not provide adequate protection against the particular risks posed by strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Draft Law No. 16117 is designed to address precisely such abuses. It neither prohibits lawsuits nor exempts journalists or activists from legal liability. Everyone retains the right of access to a court. But where litigation is used as an instrument of pressure, the court would have specific mechanisms at its disposal to respond.

Indications of abuse may include manifestly unfounded or disproportionate claims, threats, or multiple lawsuits intended to exhaust the defendant. It is for the court to assess these circumstances; the court may bring proceedings to an early end and decide on the award of costs. After all, the right of access to a court does not confer a right to use the courts to harass others. This is the essence of anti-SLAPP legislation: to protect judicial proceedings from abuse and people from pressure for participating in public debate on matters of public interest.

The introduction of the draft law has already prompted public debate. In particular, an opinion piece published by Interfax-Ukraine raised concerns that the proposed anti-SLAPP mechanisms violate the principle of legal certainty, create unjustified procedural privileges for civil society activists and conditions for their impunity, restrict other people's right of access to a court, and threaten the principle of a fair trial.

To explain why these conclusions are unfounded, let us turn to European legal standards and the findings of in-depth research conducted by respected policy and academic institutions.

Does protecting a broad range of people create legal uncertainty?

Let us begin with a simple question: should someone need a press card or membership in a civil society organisation to be able to speak out about a problem in their community without fear?

A woman living in a village might speak out against river pollution for the first time. Parents might report unsafe conditions at a school. Someone with no previous experience of public participation might investigate a questionable public procurement. The absence of professional status does not diminish the public significance of their actions.

Protection should depend on what the person actually did and on the circumstances of the dispute. Taking part in public debate does not grant permanent immunity from liability. Other people retain the right to bring a well-founded claim, including one arising from the very same public statement.

This approach is reflected in Article 4 of Directive (EU) 2024/1069. It links public participation to the exercise of freedom of expression and information, freedom of the arts and sciences, and freedom of assembly and association, in relation to matters of public interest. The definition also covers preparatory, supporting or assisting actions directly linked to such participation.

The broad range of people eligible for protection does not, in itself, make the law legally uncertain. The court must establish whether the claim is connected to the person's public participation and whether the legal grounds for special protection are met. The person's profession or membership in an organisation is not decisive.

Do evaluative legal concepts create legal uncertainty?

One criticism of Draft Law No. 16117 concerns its use of evaluative legal concepts, including the claimant's financial advantage or influence and threats made against the defendant. But does the presence of such concepts really undermine the principle of legal certainty?

Evaluative legal concepts are an integral part of Ukrainian law and judicial practice. Every day, courts determine what constitutes “good faith”, “reasonableness”, “fairness”, a “material breach of contract” or “valid reasons” for missing a procedural deadline. The law sets out legal criteria, while courts assess the specific circumstances and evidence.

This is precisely the approach taken in anti-SLAPP Draft Law No. 16117. It does not propose treating a claim as abusive solely because the claimant is financially stronger or influential. What matters is the purpose for which court proceedings are used—to prevent or penalise public participation—and the legally established indications of abuse. These include exploiting an imbalance of power, making threats, bringing disproportionate claims and engaging in procedural conduct intended to exhaust the defendant. These circumstances must be established and assessed by a court, not automatically presumed.

Moreover, Ukrainian legislation already provides for the use of evaluative concepts to identify abuses of court proceedings, and courts already apply them. In a ruling of 1 July 2026 in Case No. 910/10837/25, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court expressly stated that concepts such as a “knowingly groundless claim” and a “dispute of an obviously artificial nature” are evaluative and require judicial interpretation and the development of criteria for their application. The court must establish a bad-faith purpose, disproportionate use of procedural mechanisms and conduct inconsistent with the objectives of judicial proceedings. The mere presence of evaluative concepts, therefore, does not render a mechanism for countering abuses of court proceedings legally uncertain. What matters is how clearly the criteria for applying them are defined and whether judicial decisions are properly reasoned.

Legal certainty, therefore, does not require abandoning evaluative concepts. It requires clear statutory criteria that courts apply to established facts. This approach makes it possible to counter abuses of court proceedings without depriving either party of the right to a fair trial.

Does early dismissal violate the right of access to a court?

Another concern about anti-SLAPP measures is that allowing court proceedings to be brought to an early end effectively deprives claimants of the right to judicial protection. But is that really the case?

The right to a fair trial belongs to both parties. The claimant has the right to seek redress for a violation of their rights. The defendant has the right to a fair procedure that does not become a means of exhausting them. It is therefore essential to distinguish the right of access to a court from abuse of that right.

Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights guarantees the right to a fair trial, while Article 55 of Ukraine's Constitution guarantees the right to judicial protection. These guarantees do not, however, mean that the judicial system must remain defenceless when procedural rights are used for purposes contrary to their intended function. Moreover, Ukrainian procedural law already prohibits the abuse of procedural rights. The very idea of judicial mechanisms to counter such abuse is therefore neither new nor incompatible with the right to a fair trial.

What makes SLAPPs distinctive is that the harm may occur long before a final judgment is delivered. Imagine a small newsroom forced to choose between continuing an investigation and paying yet another round of legal fees. Even if the newsroom wins the case years later, it will not recover the time and resources lost, nor the missed opportunities to conduct other investigations. Protection that comes only after years of litigation may therefore arrive too late.

Nor is this merely a hypothetical scenario. It reflects a reality facing Ukrainian media that journalists, media lawyers, experts and members of the judiciary have been describing for years. Specific cases and the consequences of such lawsuits have been discussed, among other settings, at roundtable discussions devoted to countering SLAPPs in Ukraine.

To prevent such consequences, Article 11 of Directive (EU) 2024/1069 provides for the early dismissal of manifestly unfounded claims, while Article 13 guarantees the possibility of appealing a decision granting early dismissal. This does not mean that a case is automatically dismissed simply because the defendant is a journalist or civil society activist. The court makes its decision after examining the legal grounds, considering the parties' positions and providing adequate reasons.

At the same time, it is important to distinguish manifestly unfounded claims from abusive court proceedings against public participation. A claim can be used as an instrument of pressure even if it is not manifestly unfounded. Early dismissal and other remedies against abusive proceedings therefore have different grounds for application. Conflating these mechanisms would put the parties' procedural rights at risk.

Early dismissal of a manifestly unfounded claim does not, in itself, violate the right to a fair trial. On the contrary, it allows the legal system to protect not only the claimant's right to have a case heard, but also the defendant's right not to be subjected to exhausting litigation. The decisive issue is not whether such a mechanism exists, but how clearly its grounds and the safeguards governing its use are defined.

Who must prove abuse, and why should civil society organisations be involved in a case?

Two further criticisms of Draft Law No. 16117 concern the burden of proof and the participation of civil society organisations in court proceedings. Yet both mechanisms are intended to address the asymmetry of resources and influence between the parties that often characterises SLAPPs, rather than to create unjustified privileges for defendants.

As regards the burden of proof, special rules for allocating it have long been familiar to Ukrainian law. In particular, Part 3 of the Article 81of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine provides that, in cases concerning retaliation against whistleblowers, the employer must prove that its decisions were lawful and unrelated to the reporting of corruption. The purpose is to ensure equality between the parties in practice, not merely on paper. A journalist or activist acting in the public interest may find themselves facing a powerful claimant who can fund years of litigation and retain teams of expensive lawyers. Such an imbalance is expressly recognised in paragraph 4 of Part 1 of Article 2 of the draft law as one possible indication of a SLAPP.

The mechanism would work as follows. Where a claim is brought against a person on account of their public participation, the defendant may apply to the court for the proceedings to be closed if they believe the claim displays the indications of a SLAPP set out in Paragraph 4 of Part 1 of Article 2 of Draft Law No. 16117. In the application, the defendant identifies the circumstances suggesting possible abuse, but the draft law places the burden of proving the absence of those indications on the claimant. If the court finds no abuse, the case proceeds to an examination of its merits under the ordinary rules of evidence. If, however, the court finds that the claim constitutes abusive court proceedings against public participation, it closes the proceedings. In that situation, the court process is being used not to protect an infringed right but to exert pressure on public participation.

As for civil society organisations, their involvement reflects the fact that protecting public participation is about safeguarding not only an individual but also the public interest and democracy. Article 11 of the draft law, like Article 9 of Directive (EU) 2024/1069, allows organisations with relevant expertise to assist the court in assessing the nature of the dispute. Functionally, the mechanism resembles the internationally recognised concept of amicus curiae, or “friend of the court”. The purpose is not to give the defendant an advantage in numbers, but to assist the court in safeguarding the public interest. The draft law expressly provides that such organisations may join proceedings only with the defendant's consent and may not appeal court decisions.

These safeguards are therefore not a Ukrainian legal experiment. They are tools developed through years of international research on SLAPPs and expert work, and reflected in European standards. Their purpose is to ensure genuine equality of arms and a fair trial—not impunity for defendants.

Why the draft law deserves support

Draft Law No. 16117 deserves support as a step towards implementing Directive (EU) 2024/1069 and European standards for countering SLAPPs. It is intended to help in situations where the legal process itself becomes punishment for public criticism. For journalists, human rights defenders and community members, promptly stopping an abuse means being able to continue their work. For society, it means access to information about public authorities, corruption and rights violations. The story of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who investigated corruption, faced numerous lawsuits and was murdered in 2017, reminds us why such protection matters for democracy.

Individual provisions of the draft law can and should be criticised. At the same time, the proposed mechanisms are grounded in international research and analysis of real cases. Ukrainian specialists worked on the draft with the participation of international experts and the support of the Council of Europe. Criticism should therefore come with proposals: what alternative tools would protect against SLAPPs, and what evidence demonstrates their effectiveness?