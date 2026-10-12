Two Kremlin campaigns and one miscalculation

Ihor Petrenko, Doctor of Political Sciences, expert of the United Ukraine Analytical Center

Over the past two weeks, Russia has launched two campaigns that are usually discussed separately. One is unfolding in Washington, the other in the skies over Ukrainian cities. Put them together, and a common design becomes visible: to obtain, by going around the negotiating table, what Moscow cannot obtain at it.

The First Campaign: Making Money Without Waiting for Peace

In late September, Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev held meetings in the U.S. with Trump’s envoys, and then with representatives of the Treasury Department and the Department of Energy. And on October 3, The New York Times reported that a deal on Lukoil’s foreign assets, which the company itself had valued at roughly $20 billion, had been added to the talks on ending the war. According to the newspaper, Putin personally raised the issue at a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on September 5, and the possible buyers include investor Todd Boehly and two Middle Eastern groups that have had business ties to Kushner or the Witkoff family. The deal has not been approved, and the White House has not commented on it.

The Kremlin’s logic here is not about oil. The value of these assets rises the moment sanctions are lifted from them. Consequently, alongside the negotiators there appear people with a financial stake in precisely what Moscow is seeking: sanctions relief before peace, not after it. In parallel, according to The Atlantic, Trump’s envoy John Coale proposed partially easing sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners; the idea is at an early stage, but it is already on the table. Putin does not hide his calculation, either. At the Valdai forum on October 1, he called a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure pointless, because sanctions would keep Russian exports from recovering anyway. In other words, in exchange for an energy ceasefire, Moscow wants not reciprocal quiet, but sanctions relief. That same day, Trump linked the rise in diesel prices to strikes on Russian oil refineries – an argument the Kremlin need only pick up.

The Second Campaign: Making the City Unlivable

From October 1 to 4, Russian drones struck Kyiv’s Southern and Northern bridges. A bridge like that cannot be destroyed by a drone, and Moscow knows it. The goal is different – to split the city into two banks every day. In an interview with Reuters, President Zelensky called this a “new doctrine”: strikes on logistics, roads, schools, and hospitals to force people to leave the capital. He also warned that Ukraine would respond with strikes on Russian oil refineries, but not on civilian targets.

An intercepted Russian plan, which the NYT wrote about, envisages up to a thousand missiles, drones, and aerial bombs to cut electricity and heat supply to Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa by 90% and to knock out the water supply. The newspaper was unable to independently verify the document’s authenticity, but the events of the week do not contradict it. On October 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned foreign nationals and diplomats against staying in Ukraine.

There is no military objective in these strikes. There are three political ones: to raise the price of an energy ceasefire ahead of a possible meeting in Abu Dhabi, to create a new wave of refugees for Europe, and, most importantly, to turn Ukrainians’ fatigue into a demand on their own government to agree to peace at any price.

Where the Calculation Doesn’t Add Up

Both campaigns rest on the same assumption: a person who is dissatisfied with the government is ready to give up. Sociology says otherwise. According to a KIIS poll conducted August 21 – September 10, 77% of Ukrainians believe that resistance must continue even if Russia leaves cities without electricity, heat, and water. Twelve percent are ready to accept Russia’s demands. Among those who do not trust the president, 65% support resistance. Kyiv is the most telling case: the capital has a negative trust balance toward the president and, at the same time, the highest readiness in the country to hold out – 83%. The city that is most critical of the government is the most resolute in refusing to surrender.

Distrust of the government and readiness to capitulate are different feelings. The Russian operation is built on the premise that they are one and the same.

That said, the reserve of resilience is not unlimited. The share of those ready to endure the war for as long as it takes fell to 48% in April and recovered to 61% by the end of the summer. And all these data were collected before the start of the heating season. It is precisely this gap that Moscow is working with: on September 26, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported a social media campaign calling on people to take to the streets and demand peace agreements, an end to mobilization, and elections, with the organizers being passed off as supposed Ukrainian servicemen.

The easiest way to tell such an operation apart from a genuine protest is by its demand. When people in Odesa last December and in Kamianske in January blocked roads over prolonged power outages, they demanded that the electricity be restored. No one demanded negotiations with Moscow. A genuine protest asks for light, not for peace. One can err here in two directions, and the second mistake is more dangerous: to label people without electricity a “PSYOP” is to do the Kremlin’s work for it.

What This Means for Ukraine

Three concrete things follow from this.

First. An energy ceasefire can only be reciprocal: refinery strikes in exchange for strikes on the power grid, with no linkage to sanctions. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has already stated that Kyiv is ready for an energy ceasefire and a Black Sea ceasefire only in combination. Putin himself has estimated the losses from strikes on refineries at roughly 1% of GDP. That is the price of the lever, and it is not handed over for a promise.

Second. On sanctions, work not only with the White House but also with Congress and Europe. The Graham law, which allows tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of Russian energy, was signed on September 18 and has still not been applied even once, even though the Senate passed it by a vote of 86 to 11. And on October 29, the sanctions exemptions that permit certain Lukoil transactions expire. That is the nearest date by which it will become clear which way Washington is moving. If the assets are sold, there is one demand: the money goes into a blocked account until the end of the war.

Third. In winter, trust rests on predictability and results. People can endure an outage schedule, but they cannot endure uncertainty and unfairness, so a government official must come out to those who have blocked a road on the same day. And results are what Friedrich Merz brought to Kyiv on October 4: a package of more than €1.3 billion, including for the joint production of interceptors for jet-powered Shaheds, as well as generators and transformers.

The Kremlin is counting on the cold to do for it what the army could not. So far, the numbers suggest that it is mistaken. This winter’s task is to keep it that way.