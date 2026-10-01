Partnership as a strategy: why strong business is not built alone

Artur Lupashko, Founder of Ribas Hotels Group

At the start of a business, the founder is often the main driver of all processes. They look for the first clients, control product quality, make key decisions, and effectively carry the entire system on their shoulders.

I know this stage well. When we were just starting the development of Ribas Hotels Group, many things passed through me personally. This was necessary: that is precisely how the company’s culture, service standards, and understanding of what the product should be are formed.

But at a certain point, an entrepreneur faces a question: can the business grow at the same speed if all decisions still depend on one person?

My experience shows: no.

Scaling begins when you stop building a business around your own involvement and start building a system around strong people. That is when the true role of partnership emerges.

Partnership as a Way to Strengthen Business

In business, partnership is often perceived as a way to combine capital or gain access to new opportunities. But in practice, the most valuable thing is the combination of different competencies.

One person may understand the operational business well, another architecture, and a third the financial model or marketing. When this knowledge comes together around a common goal, a product is created that would be difficult to build through the efforts of a single team.

This is especially noticeable in the hotel industry. A hotel is a complex organism. Its success depends not only on the building or design. You need to simultaneously understand the guest, create the right concept, build an operational model, organize service, and secure the project’s economics.

That is why we at Ribas Hotels Group increasingly work through partnership models.

Ihor Ilchyshen, founder of Arha Group, with whom we collaborate on hotel projects, looks at this from a developer's perspective:

"When we start a project, it is important for me to immediately understand how it will live after the opening. A partner with operational expertise helps verify decisions as early as the concept stage: what will be convenient for the guest, what will work for the team, and how it will impact the result for the investor."

A Good Partner Might Disagree With You

Perhaps one of the biggest mistakes in a partnership is looking for people who always think the same way.

A strong partner is not needed to confirm your decisions. Their role is to ask the right question, see a risk, or suggest a different approach.

In our collaboration with Ihor Ilchyshen and the Arha Group team, we combined different experiences: expertise in creating hotel products and a developer's and architectural vision.

For us, it is important to create spaces where a person receives a complete experience — from the first impression to the moment they return home.

"In a partnership, I value the opportunity to debate on substance. We may see the layout, service, or guest stay scenario differently. If everyone argues their position and is ready to hear the other person, the project becomes stronger because of it," says Ihor Ilchyshen.

Partnership Is Tested Not in Success

It is easy to find a partner when everything is going well. The real test begins when conditions change, risks appear, or difficult decisions need to be made.

This is particularly felt now, as Ukrainian business operates under conditions of high uncertainty. Companies are forced to adapt faster, use resources more efficiently, and look for new development formats.

Under such conditions, partnership becomes a tool for resilience. When responsibility is distributed among several strong teams, the business gets more opportunities for development. At the same time, each participant must perform their part at a high level.

Ihor formulates it this way:

"Trust between partners reveals itself in complex decisions. When timelines shift, costs increase, or a concept needs to be revised, it is important to speak openly about the situation and look for a solution together. It is in such moments that it becomes clear how much of a team you truly are."

The Future Belongs to Business Ecosystems

I am convinced that Ukrainian business will increasingly move toward partnership models.

The world is becoming more complex, and projects are becoming larger. Under these conditions, it is impossible to be the best at everything. Strong companies will know how to unite people with different expertise around a shared idea.

For me, partnership is trust, shared values, and the readiness to be accountable for the result together.

Because big business is built by a team of people who see the same picture of the future.