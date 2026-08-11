"Did I Really Approve This?": What Happens Behind the Scenes of Online Course Production

Great online courses are a bit like great books for self-education. They broaden your perspective, make you think, and provide practical knowledge you can actually use in everyday life. At Zrozumilo! , we keep things concise: up to ten lectures, each around ten minutes long, plus quizzes and interactive activities.

At first glance, it might seem like there is not much to it. After all, the final product is only about 100 minutes of video content. But behind those 100 minutes are at least three months of work from concept to launch, along with anywhere from five to twenty (often exhausting) hours spent filming in the studio. And no matter how many courses you have produced, the chances that something will go wrong on shoot day are always close to 100%.

Technical mishaps are usually the easiest to anticipate. If a problem cannot be fixed with duct tape, you probably just need more duct tape. (Extra batteries and memory cards are absolute essentials, too.) Of course, working in Ukraine comes with its own unique challenges. Mass attacks and power outages are impossible to predict. Whether the studio remains intact, whether there is a stable connection, or whether air raid sirens interrupt the recording often comes down to sheer luck.

But the biggest challenge of all is usually the human factor.

Risk #1: The Teleprompter Effect, or "Did I Really Approve This?"

"Did I Really Approve This?" is the phrase every project manager and crew member hears dozens of times during a filming day.

The irony is that in 95% of cases, the very person asking the question is the one who wrote, reviewed, and personally approved the script they are now struggling to read on camera.

But a new role, bright studio lights, nerves, and plain old fatigue can work wonders. Even experienced professionals start running out of steam by the fifth lecture, and that is completely normal. Comments like these are often just a natural reaction to a stressful situation.

Behind-the-scenes tip: Be prepared for this emotionally. Speakers need encouragement, short breaks, and reassurance that they are not expected to perform like professional TV presenters from the very first take.

Risk #2: The “I Look Better Without Glasses” Syndrome

Sometimes preparing for a shoot feels like detective work.

For three months, you are in constant communication with a speaker who assures you they are completely comfortable on camera and have plenty of on-screen experience. Then the camera starts rolling, and suddenly they become self-conscious and struggle to deliver a lecture confidently.

Or there is the classic scenario: on the day of filming, a person who has worn glasses their entire life decides they would look better on camera without them and leaves them at home.

How are they supposed to read from the teleprompter now? Good question.

Behind-the-scenes tip: Schedule a rehearsal in front of a camera, or at least over Zoom. Discuss even the smallest details in advance. Remind speakers about glasses, contact lenses, camera angles, and wardrobe choices long before filming begins.

Risk #3: The Treacherous Bar Stool and Other Small Details

Ergonomics is one of those things people often overlook until it is too late.

For example, you decide to create a more stylish set and bring in a tall bar stool. What you fail to consider is that your speaker happens to be rather short. The result? An awkward look on camera, numb legs, and a day-long struggle for the person expected to sit there for hours.

Behind-the-scenes tip: A beautiful shot matters, but so does the speaker's comfort. Take care of that, and you may even avoid the first risk entirely.

In Conclusion: Every Effortless Lecture Is the Result of Complex Project Management

When viewers press play on a ten-minute video lecture on Zrozumilo!, they see polished visuals, a confident expert, and a clear structure. And that is exactly how a high-quality educational product should work. Viewers should never have to think about how the content was created.

What they do not see is the invisible, meticulous, and often stressful work happening behind the scenes. The work of project managers who, at any given moment, must also become directors, psychologists, and crisis managers. The people who can find the right camera angle in seconds, calm a nervous speaker, restore their confidence, gently joke about the “mysterious scriptwriter,” and, if necessary, pull out yet another roll of duct tape.

Producing online courses is not just about recording videos. It is about managing expectations, emotions, and unpredictable circumstances. And ultimately, it is the ability to adapt when everything goes off script that turns a team into true professionals and transforms a course into something not only successful, but genuinely valuable for its audience.