Establish a correct and objective understanding of China and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Ukraine relations

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun

The year 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Ukraine. Over the past 15 years, practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields has continued to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both sides. Looking ahead, in the face of an international environment fraught with uncertainties, keeping China-Ukraine relations on a path of sound and steady development requires not only practical cooperation at various levels, including economy and trade, industry and infrastructure, but also a mutual understanding of the governing logic and values behind each other’s development paths, so as to remove misperceptions created by one-sided public narratives.

The international community often seeks to understand the fundamental reasons why China has been able to achieve sustainable development. In fact, China’s development is based on a clear and strong internal driving force. First and foremost, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Government of China has always taken the people’s aspiration for a better life as its goal, upholding the organic unity of the national stability, rejuvenation for the Chinese nation and improvements in people’s livelihood. This has provided a fundamental guarantee that various development policies are scientific and effective, that set goals are achieved on schedule and that the fruits of development benefit all people.

From the perspective of values, the Government of China puts the people first and remains firmly committed to the fundamental principle that national development is for the people and by the people. China’s various policies and institutions are designed with the overall and long-term interests of the people in mind. The historic success in eradicating absolute poverty, the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the continued improvement of the social security system and solid progress toward common prosperity for all are the concrete results of putting this value orientation into practice. Following a people-centered development philosophy, the Government of China has always advanced the principle of governance around the people's actual needs, continued to build the people’s consensus and maintained policy continuity and stability. This is also an important advantage ensuring long-term, steady development of China.

From the perspective of governance, the Government of China adheres to the principle of seeking truth from facts and follows an independent and steady path of governance and development. China has always proceeded from its own history, resources and stage of development, independently explored its path of governance, refrained from simply copying the systems and models of other countries, keeping a firm grasp on its own development. In the face of public health crises, a global economic downturn and various external risks, China has always coordinated development and security, maintained a steady strategic pace and relied on comprehensive deepening of reform and gradual institutional innovation to resolve various development challenges. At present, China is fully implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan, staying committed to promoting high-quality development domestically and pursuing high-standard opening up to the world. This governance approach, suited to China’s national conditions, has provided strong support for ensuring the sound economic and social development of China and effectively preventing and defusing various risks. It also provides useful references for other countries in improving their governance.

From the perspective of international cooperation, the Government of China maintains win-win cooperation and pursues a foreign policy that maintains global vision. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the largest developing country in the world, China has always upheld the principles of peace, cooperation and mutual benefit, advocated an independent foreign policy of peace and a path of peaceful development, promoted a vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits, resolutely opposed hegemonism, power politics and bloc confrontation, and firmly safeguarded world peace. In recent years, President Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. These four initiatives complement each other and form an organic unity, fully reflecting China’s beautiful aspiration for genuine friendship and good-faith cooperation with all countries and for building a community with a shared future for humanity. Understanding this consistent value orientation of the foreign policy helps to grasp the stable, clear and predictable logic behind China’s engagements with the world, and embrace the vast opportunities for cooperation with China.

President Xi Jinping has pointed out that countries differ in their national conditions, and that only the people of a country can judge what development path suits their own country. There is no universally applicable template for modernization. China has never intended to export its own values or development model. However, over the course of more than 70 years, China has completed its industrial transformation from a backward agricultural country, brought nearly one billion people into the middle-income group, and completely solved the problem of absolute poverty. In my view, this experience could also offer a solid foundation and strong impetus for the stable development of China-Ukraine relations and the consolidation of mutually beneficial cooperation.

To ensure the steady and long-term development of China-Ukraine relations, it is essential to fully leverage the complementary advantages of the two countries' cooperation. China and Ukraine are highly complementary in terms of industries and resources, and have a solid foundation for deepening practical cooperation. Ukraine has high-quality agricultural resources, a well-established industrial base, and scientific, educational and technological potential. China has a complete industrial system, mature infrastructure technologies, a vast consumer market, and abundant development experience, and is able to provide all-round support for Ukraine in achieving industrial recovery and upgrading. The two sides have achieved fruitful results in agricultural trade, new energy, infrastructure, education, science and technology, and other fields. China has always been an important trading partner of Ukraine. In the long run, bilateral cooperation still enjoys broad prospects and a bright future.

Ensuring the steady and long-term development of China-Ukraine relations requires a clear understanding of China’s objective and impartial stance on promoting peace talks. China is committed to resolving international and regional disputes through political means and opposes the use of force. This fundamental position is rooted in China’s cherishing of world peace, its commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and its deep understanding of the disasters caused by war. It also reflects China’s sense of responsibility for global peace and stability. Confronted with the ongoing crisis, China has followed the guidance of the “Four principles” proposed by President Xi Jinping, released the document “China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis,” and pushed the establishment of the Group of Friends for Peace. The fundamental purpose of these actions is to promote talks for peace, advance a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and seek a political settlement. China has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine. China has never been a provocateur that adds fuel to the fire, but rather a constructive force in de-escalating the situation and supporting peace. China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way.

To ensure the steady and long-term development of China-Ukraine relations, it is also essential to break free from the constraints of some outdated historical narratives. The idea that “the rise of a major country is bound to be accompanied by hegemonic expansion” is a logic rooted in Western colonial history and does not apply to contemporary China. Many public opinions still use this entrenched way of thinking to judge China’s development, while ignoring China’s long-standing and unwavering commitment to peaceful development. History will surely prove that China’s continued development will make it a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. China’s continued development will certainly bring Ukraine a larger international market, mature development experience, and diversified channels of cooperation, which represent a real development opportunity for Ukraine.

In conclusion, as a strategic partner, China is willing to share successful experience in various fields with the Ukrainian side, leverage the realistic opportunities in China-Ukraine cooperation, and provide support for Ukraine’s long-term development. I believe that as long as China and Ukraine continue to follow the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, the two sides will surely be able to achieve common development and prosperity, and bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.