Ukrainian defense manufacturers became among the main stars of Eurosatory 2026

Halyna Yanchenko, MP, Head of the Verkhovna Rada temporary ad-hoc Commission on Protection of Investors' Rights

This year, Ukrainian defense manufacturers became some of the standout participants at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense exhibition in Paris. While Ukraine was represented by only five stands in 2024, more than 80 Ukrainian companies showcased their products at Eurosatory 2026.

More importantly, the exhibition resulted in a number of major agreements that demonstrate how Ukraine’s defense industry is already integrating into the European defense ecosystem. Here are just a few examples:

▪️ Ukrainian Armor and the Czech company AviaNera agreed to cooperate on the production of engines for Ukrainian missiles and drones, as well as on localization of manufacturing.

▪️ Ukraine’s Fire Point and Germany’s HENSOLDT will jointly work on the FREYJA air and missile defense system. The project is considered one of the most promising components of the future EU anti-ballistic shield and may incorporate Ukrainian-made missiles.

▪️ Luch Design Bureau and MBDA signed a memorandum on the further development of the NEPTUNE missile and new long-range capabilities for the platform.

▪️ Ukrainian Rovertech and France’s Stronghold AI will jointly develop and manufacture the AURA active protection robotic system under the TARANTUL program. The project combines Ukrainian battlefield robotics expertise with French AI technologies.

▪️ Frontline Robotics and Dropla agreed to cooperate on robotic combat systems and the integration of artificial intelligence into unmanned platforms.

▪️ Frontline Robotics also signed a separate agreement with Milrem Robotics to develop mobile counter-drone systems based on robotic platforms.

▪️ Ukrainian Unmanned Technologies and France’s Haulotte will work together to scale production of the RAVLYK unmanned ground vehicle.

▪️ MAC HUB and Paramount Greece are expanding cooperation in interceptor drones and unmanned maritime platforms.

▪️ AIDronesUA and Sweden’s Njord Technology agreed to manufacture Ukrainian MAUL robotic evacuation systems in Sweden.

▪️ Brave1 and France are launching the €20 million BRAVE FRANCE grant program to support joint defense innovation projects in missile technologies, unmanned systems, and counter-air capabilities.

Ukraine’s defense industry is becoming an increasingly important player in the European market. Today, more than 60% of the weapons used on the front line are produced in Ukraine, while the share of domestically produced drones exceeds 90%.

Ukrainian companies are entering joint projects, testing new technologies, and building production facilities together with some of the world’s leading defense companies. This is what Ukraine’s integration into the European defense sector looks like - and it is a process that benefits everyone involved.