Statistics is a Quiet Enabler of Ukraine’s European Integration

Arsen Makarchuk, Chairman of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine

At the end of last year, we introduced strategic directions for developing official statistics and defined our objective within the framework of European integration. By 2028, we aim to fully align Ukraine’s statistical system with European norms and standards. This is an ambitious goal, and the State Statistics Service of Ukraine is advancing toward it step by step. However, is this progress visible externally, and who is making it possible?

Chapter 18 «Statistics» is part of Cluster 1 «Fundamentals» in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations. Progress here significantly influences the overall negotiations. The official data provided by the State Statistics Service to European partners helps assess the effectiveness of reforms required for EU membership. The quality and completeness of this data determine how transparently and comprehensively the European Union views Ukraine.

In the context of European integration, our goal is not just to improve individual indicators, but to fully integrate into the European Statistical System and align national statistics with EU legislation (the EU acquis).

In recent years, the State Statistics Service has taken several important steps. We initiated a new Law on Official Statistics, adapted methodologies for key indicators, introduced European classifications, resumed household surveys, and are digitalising statistical production processes.

We also recognise that the legislative framework requires further updates, and that the war and limited resources have significantly affected our capabilities and the system’s overall capacity. Currently, only about 100 of the required 620 datasets are transmitted to Eurostat. This is the current reality of Ukraine’s state statistics system.

Nevertheless, our ambition remains unchanged, and we are moving toward this goal with confidence, together with our European partners.

On 28 May 2026, the EU4Statistics Ukraine Programme was officially launched in Kyiv with support from the European Union and the statistical offices of Estonia and Sweden. This initiative demonstrates a shared commitment to transforming Ukraine’s official statistics into a modern, resilient, and fully European system that supports the country’s recovery, development, and future integration.

Together with our partners, we will continue aligning Ukrainian statistics with European standards and practices, while improving the coherence, reliability, and comparability of official data.

This effort goes beyond technical modernisation. It also involves improving methodology, strengthening professional independence, enhancing the institutional capacity of the State Statistics Service, and increasing the system’s responsiveness to changing user needs.

The Programme is structured around three components:

• Component 1: Institutional Framework – strengthening the capacity and effectiveness of the official statistics system. Implemented by Statistics Estonia.

• Component 2: Statistical Production – improving data collection, processing and dissemination in line with European standards. Implemented by Statistics Sweden.

• Component 3: Strengthened Human Resources by Training – enhancing qualifications and supporting the continuous professional development of specialists. Also implemented by Statistics Sweden.

All these components are essential for maintaining the relevance and trustworthiness of official data in a rapidly changing information environment.

The United Nations Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics describe official statistics as an «indispensable public good». For Ukraine, their significance is even greater. Statistics are fundamental to the country’s recovery, development, and future.

As Eva-Lo Ighe, Director-General of Statistics Sweden, emphasised: «Statistics are the backbone of a democratic society». They provide the foundation for trust, support public dialogue and decision-making, and strengthen government accountability. Citizens, in turn, see themselves reflected in statistics and gain a fuller understanding of their country.

The EU4Statistics Ukraine Programme drives the State Statistics Service’s strategy and institutional transformation, shifting from a statistics producer to a data steward and architect of the national data ecosystem. We are building a new generation of official statistics that are digital, capable, and user-centred.

The partnership established through the Programme adds momentum and scale to these reforms. This transformation is possible due to a shared vision for the future of Ukrainian statistics and a common commitment to systemic change and development.

I would like to thank the European Union for its unwavering support in strengthening and modernising official statistics in Ukraine. I thank Sida and ESTDEV for their significant contributions to launching and implementing the Programme and supporting institutional development.

Special thanks to our colleagues from Statistics Sweden and Statistics Estonia for their professionalism, openness, and willingness to share their expertise.

And as Urmet Lee, Director-General of Statistics Estonia, said at the Programme launch: «My speech would be simple. Let’s get to work».

So, let us continue the work.