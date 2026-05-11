China’s intelligent manufacturing leads AI worldwide for good and for all

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun

In April this year, at the Beijing E-Town robotics competition in China, humanoid robots repeatedly pushed the limits, set multiple athletic records and surpassed human physical performance and motion-control capabilities. This scene is a vivid epitome of the rapid evolution of the artificial intelligence worldwide.

At present, the development of artificial intelligence in the world is rapidly expanding from software-based large models into embodied intelligence. General intelligence, humanoid robotics technologies as well as autonomous perception and decision-making are making continuous breakthroughs. AI is becoming deeply integrated with intelligent manufacturing, services related to people’s livelihood, and frontier science and technology, while the pace of technological iteration continues to accelerate. Preventing the risks of loss of control and abuse of these technologies has become an urgent challenge that must be addressed.

As an important force in the development of the artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence worldwide, China has always upheld the development philosophy that AI should be safe, reliable, controllable and for good, ensuring that technological progress brings greater benefit to the well-being of all humanity.

In developing the artificial intelligence industry, China has always upheld a people-centered approach and the principle of AI for good, and committed to open cooperation, and inclusive and broadly beneficial development

Artificial intelligence should benefit all humanity. In 2023, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative, advocating the concept of a people-centered approach and technology for good. This has established a value orientation for the AI era and demonstrated China’s strategic vision in leading technological progress and serving human development.

At the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance Premier Li Qiang stated that China has made steady progress in advancing its “AI Plus” initiative, and is ready to share its AI development experience and technological products to help countries around the world - especially those in the Global South - to strengthen their capacity building.

China has also successively released the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, the Global AI Governance Action Plan as well as other documents, and has also hosted three Workshops on AI Capacity Building. These are practical actions taken by China to respond to the calls of the Global South, help bridge the digital and AI divides and promote the development of AI for good and for all.

China has deeply adopted AI in various scenarios that benefit people and boost industries, contributing to the development of artificial intelligence through practice

China adheres to the principle that the development of artificial intelligence should be used by the people to liberate the productive forces, serve the people to improve people’s well-being, and remain under human control to safeguard the safety red line, so as to ensure that the technology remains safe, reliable and controllable.

China’s self-developed industrial robots have now been applied in 71 major categories and 241 medium categories of the national economy. In 2025, the number of smart factories across the country exceeded 30,000, driving a 22.3 percent increase in production efficiency. China’s manufacturing robot density reached 470 units per 10,000 workers, far above the global average. In 2025, the national output of service robots reached 18.581 million sets, up by 16.1 percent over the previous year, covering application scenarios such as elderly care, medical services and government services. On Mount Tai, the “smart porter” robot dog can carry 120 kilograms of weight while climbing stone steps with a gradient of 45 degrees, greatly reducing the human workload and helping address the difficult task of removing 24,000 tons of garbage each year.

China currently has a total of 229 national and industry standards in force in the field of robotics. In the welding workshop of Xiaomi’s automobile factory, flexible collaborative robots precisely control the force and pace of welding, ensuring both welding strength and the protection of vehicle body panels from damage caused by excessive force. The welding accuracy reaches 0.4 millimeters, comparable to the thickness of a human hair. In a vacuum, dust-free laboratory, wafer transfer robots pick up, move and dock semiconductor wafers as thin as cicada wings, meeting the nanometer-level precision requirements of key processes of photolithography and etching. Bionic snake-like arm surgical robots can perform tumor separation and resection with extraordinary precision through an incision of only 3 centimeters, keeping blood loss within 10 milliliters and greatly improving patients’ survival and recovery rates.

III. China has committed to innovation-driven development and achieved self-reliance and self-strengthening in the artificial intelligence industry

China accounts for two-thirds of global robotic patent applications. In China there has been fostered a total of 514 Specilized, Refined, Differential and Innovative Enterprises, and formed an autonomously controllable full industrial-chain system covering basic research, core components and complete-machine manufacturing, making it the world’s largest robot producer.

Morgan Stanley’s 2025 Robot Almanac noted that China has pulled far ahead in the race to build humanoid robots, issuing five times as many related patents as the United States over the past five years. China has overcome bottleneck challenges in core robot components such as reducers, servo systems and actuator integration, broken foreign technological monopolies and achieved a transition from reliance on imports to self-reliance and self-strengthening.

Among the various humanoid robots that appeared at the 2026 The Year of the Horse's CMG Spring Festival Gala, the localization rate of core components had already exceeded 70 percent. The cost share of domestically produced robot components has dropped by 25 percent, pushing humanoid robot prices into the consumer market at the ten-thousand-yuan level.

IV. China has committed to open development and shared the achievements of smart manufacturing with countries around the world

In 2025, global shipments of humanoid robots exceeded 13,000 units, with nearly 80 percent manufactured by Chinese companies. The top three companies by shipment volume were all Chinese: AgiBot, Unitree and UBTECH.

China’s industrial robot exports grew by 48.7 percent, surpassing imports for the first time and making China a net exporter. Morgan Stanley forecasts that global humanoid robot shipments could reach 100,000 units in 2026.

U.S. media outlets, including Bloomberg, have reported that China’s humanoid robots have already established a dominant position globally. Rapid technological development and commercialization are giving rise to a large number of dealmaking opportunities and opening up new space for international investment and financing in the robotics sector.

In 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission of China released a case study collection titled “AI from China Benefits the World (2025)”, which presents vivid examples how Chinese AI products and technologies are empowering development across the globe. The world's first empty-container stacking robot, developed by a Chinese enterprise, has achieved unmanned handling at the Port of Singapore. Chinese underwater robots have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions, where they are widely used in underwater observation, emergency rescue and other fields. Chinese interactive service robots mow lawns in European gardens, clean swimming pools in North American hotels and introduce vehicle models at car showrooms in Southeast Asian countries, delivering more intelligent and customized services to global consumers.

The recently released outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan proposes expanding international cooperation in digital and intelligent fields, and supporting AI-capacity building in Global South countries. China has already established the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building and the China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Center. China looks forward to working with all parties to strengthen policy communication, experience sharing and capacity-building cooperation, so that artificial intelligence can better empower global development.

V. China-Ukraine cooperation in civilian smart equipment will help improve the well-being of the people

China and Ukraine enjoy strong technological complementarity and a high degree of market alignment in the field of robotics, with broad prospects and great potential for cooperation.

China has a globally complete industrial chain for robotics and rehabilitation assistive devices, supported by low-cost mass-production capacity and mature supply chains for both industrial and civilian robots. Besides, China has already carried out market cooperation with Ukraine in the field of medical surgical robots.

Ukraine has substantial needs in such areas as domestic infrastructure, industrial recovery, explosive ordnance disposal and rescue, medical assistance and automation upgrades that can improve people’s livelihoods.

The two countries can deepen cooperation in such areas as civilian industrial robots, medical intelligent robots, special unmanned rescue platforms, supply chains for core components, joint R&D of technologies and the co-building of localized production capacity. With civilian scientific and technological innovation cooperation as the main focus, the two sides can build a full-chain partnership that links technological complementarity, production-capacity matching and market application, making China-Ukraine cooperation in civilian smart equipment an important new growth area.