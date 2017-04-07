Video

10:51 07.04.2017

The Pentagon has published a video of a missile strike in Syria

IMPORTANT

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Kazan driver travels at airport terminal

The ultras fight before the match Dinamo Beşiktaş

The last stage of building the sarcophagus was placing a massive steel safety shield over the Chornobyl reactor

SBU detained two traitors - former military

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Брюки мужские
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING