Sport

11:09 23.03.2018

Minister Zhdanov in favor of funding sports through lottery

Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Ihor Zhdanov is in favor of financing sports through the lottery business.

"I'm just for the sport to receive additional funding from the lottery, which was transferred to a special fund in support of our team," the minister said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

At the same time, he stressed that this decision does not depend on the government, but on the adoption of the relevant law by the parliament.

As reported, Zhdanov advocates the support of profitable state-owned companies of national sports teams as official sponsors.

Interfax-Ukraine
