Dynamo Kyiv has lost to Italy's Lazio 0-2 in the second leg of their last-16 tie of the Europa League and pulled out of the tournament.

After a 2-2 draw in Rome a week ago, the Ukrainian club lost to Italians at home on Thursday, conceding goals from corner kicks in each half.

Shakhtar Donetsk pulled out of the Champions League on March 13. Thus Ukrainian clubs stopped their performance in European football competitions.