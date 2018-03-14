Sports minister signs order banning Ukraine's participation in any competitions in Russia

Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov has signed an order banning the participation of Ukrainian athletes in any competitions taking place in Russia.

"I signed a new order that according to the recently adopted law of Ukraine on the peculiarities of state policy on ensuring Ukraine's state sovereignty over temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian athletes will not take part in any competitions taking place on the territory of the Russian Federation," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

This order prohibits the participation of members of all Ukrainian athletes in all sports competitions taking place in Russia. It is also recommended that Ukrainian federations for all sports refrain from participating in sporting events in Russia.

In addition, the department of Olympic sports and the department of physical education and non-Olympic sports at the Youth and Sports Ministry were instructed to apply to international sports federations with the request not to grant the right to Russian sports organizations to hold international competitions in the territory of the "aggressor country" and the country that violates the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Zhdanov believes that competitions in Russia are dangerous for athletes from Ukraine, taking into account the domestic and foreign policy pursued by Russia.

He recalled that an order was issued two years ago that athletes from Ukraine would participate in official competitions in Russia under the auspices of international federations, which are part of the licensing competitions. At the same time, Ukrainian athletes did not have to participate in commercial competitions that are not held pass under the auspices of international federations.