Shakhtar has failed to defeat the Italian Roma in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian champion lost in the second leg in Rome with a score of 0:1. The only goal in the match at the 52nd minute was scored by Roma's forward Edin Dzeko.

Since the first game in Kharkiv ended with a victory of Shakhtar with a score of 2:1, Roma goes further due to a goal scored on the opponent's field.